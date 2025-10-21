Outstanding Innovation 2025: Shaping the future with bold ideas

Innovation is the heartbeat of growth. In a world where consumer needs, technology, and competition shift at breakneck speed, brands that stand still risk being left behind. Kantar’s 2025 Outstanding Innovation report shines a light on the trailblazers who aren’t just responding to change, but igniting it – brands that fuel bold innovation and drive meaningful growth.

Why innovation matters

Kantar’s research is clear: brands perceived as highly innovative grow seven times faster than their competitors. The chance of growth doubles for brands that find new uses for their products and services. This isn’t about incremental tweaks, it’s about carving out new spaces, anticipating evolving consumer needs, and shaping global trends.

Take Uber Eats, LinkedIn, Amazon, Apple, Disney, and Oatly. Each started in one category and, through innovation, expanded into new territories – food delivery, learning, hardware and media, payments, entertainment, and dairy alternatives. Their journeys exemplify how bold innovation unlocks new growth.

South African innovation in the spotlight: KFC South Africa

One of our favourite stories this year comes from right here at home. KFC South Africa is redefining fast food through culturally rich, community-powered innovation. The brand continues to over-index on meaningful difference and innovative behaviours – shaking things up, leading the way, and fitting seamlessly into everyday life.

Grant Macpherson, CMO of KFC South Africa, captures this spirit perfectly: “Innovation is about being brave enough to push the boundaries, test new concepts and getting real-time feedback. It’s also about having the agility to cater to new ordering behaviours and constantly questioning how and why we do the things we do.”

KFC’s journey includes immersive retail experiences like the Kentucky Town pop-up and the Play Braam concept store, blending food, tech, and local culture. Limited-edition sauces, such as the fan-favourite Dunked Sauce, have become collector’s items, helping KFC stretch into new spaces by tapping into home cooking. These innovations show how KFC South Africa has boldly ventured beyond traditional fast food, carving out new territory in culture and customer experience.

What sets outstanding innovators apart?

Drawing on Kantar BrandZ data, qualitative research, and real-world interviews, five critical habits consistently underpin successful innovation:

1. Think differently: Challenge norms and build for scale

Outstanding innovators challenge assumptions and reframe problems from a customer-centric perspective. Clorox, for example, pivoted from technology-driven to consumer-driven innovation, launching the Scentiva line to meet the needs of “scent seekers” – consumers who want deep cleaning without harsh smells.

2. Embrace curiosity: Listen deeply, experiment boldly, and let AI reveal new opportunities.

Great ideas come from unexpected places. Brands like KFC South Africa listen deeply to local culture and community trends, co-creating experiences that resonate with local consumers. Trip.com’s AI-powered TripGenie goes beyond booking, helping travellers with real-time challenges and sustainability initiatives.

3. Connect purposefully: Unite teams early and align around a shared mission.

Innovation thrives on collaboration. The most effective innovators unite teams early, align on shared goals, and build a strong sense of purpose.

4. Learn, test, and learn: Make experimentation your default and use AI to accelerate progress.

A culture of experimentation is essential. Netflix exemplifies relentless learning, constantly testing new features, content formats, and technologies. Clorox uses AI to scan social signals and consumer feedback, rapidly identifying emerging needs and trends.

5. Own it: Back bold ideas, empower visionary teams, and create space for smart risk.

Innovation rewards those who truly own their ambition. Brands that succeed bet boldly on big ideas, empower their teams, and create environments where risk is embraced, not feared.

Key takeaways for innovation planning

Build from strong foundations: Know your brand, challenge norms, and build for scale.

Innovate in culture: Co-create with communities and shift from tech-led to consumer-led solutions.

Experiment boldly: Use AI as an accelerator, foster relentless learning, and make experimentation the default.

Champion bold ideas: Empower visionary teams, make space for risk, and unite early around common ground.

Innovation isn’t just a process – it’s a mindset. Be bold, be curious, be collaborative, be relentless, and above all, own your ambition. That’s how you’ll shape the future.

Lessons from the 2025 Outstanding Innovators report reveal that this year’s leading brands fall into three distinct categories. There are consistently innovative brands, such as KFC South Africa, Netflix, and PhonePe, which have demonstrated sustained innovation over the years. Rising innovative brands including Clorox, Trip.com, and ChatGPT have emerged in the last two years, showing remarkable adaptability and growth, and Pioneer brands, like Touchland, who are breaking new ground by transforming hand sanitising into a joyful, collectible experience through bold collaborations and AI-powered fragrance technology.

Across all categories, these brands stand out for their meaningful difference, innovative behaviours, and impact – shaking things up, leading the way, making people’s lives better, and offering well-designed products and services.

Looking ahead

As we celebrate the Outstanding Innovators of 2025, the message is clear: the biggest risk in 2026 is not taking one. The future belongs to those who act with vision and conviction, blending cutting-edge technology with the wisdom and creativity of people.

At Kantar, we are committed to helping brands accelerate their innovation journey every step of the way. Ready to step up and lead the way? Visit https://www.kantar.com/outstanding-innovation for more insights and resources to fuel your innovation strategy for 2026, watch our Outstanding Innovation launch webinar on demand and reach out to at moc.ratnak@ASofni to sharpen your innovation pipeline and find new space.

Join the conversation, follow us on LinkedIn and X for our latest insights, and tune into FutureProof Mzansi, our marketing podcast to help you grow the brands of tomorrow.



