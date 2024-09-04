Innovation for a new generation: How Gen Z is redefining brand loyalty in the digital age

How long did it take you to figure out what Brat meant? Or are you still scratching your head wondering why everyone is suddenly obsessed with Stanley Cups – and no, we’re not talking hockey. By the time you’ve cracked one trend, Gen Z has already moved on to the next. This is a generation that lives for reinvention, constantly pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. For brands, the stakes are clear: evolve with them or risk becoming irrelevant.

A new era of brand loyalty

Let’s face it: Gen Z care less about your brand’s history unless you’re offering something fresh. By 2030, they’ll make up 27% of the global workforce, wielding over $3tn in spending power. But don’t mistake their lack of traditional loyalty for disinterest. They’re not disloyal – they’re discerning. Gen Z invests in brands that reflect their values and stay relevant. And while they’re often labelled as having short attention spans, the truth is they engage deeply with what resonates with them.

Kantar’s Media Reactions report reveals that Gen Z responds strongly to advertising that feels personal and immersive, such as digital out-of-home campaigns. Why? Because they value authenticity and emotional connection over generic, cookie-cutter ads. And when it comes to creative execution, it’s not just the message that matters but how it’s delivered. Music, humour, relatability, and fast-paced storytelling are key elements that increase receptivity among Gen Z. They want content that grabs their attention and holds it, not by pandering to trends, but by telling a story that feels both exciting and relevant.

Values over trends

Here’s the truth: trends are fleeting, but values endure. Connecting with Gen Z isn’t about creating superficial campaigns that jump on the latest buzzword. They want brands to stand for something real, whether it’s sustainability, inclusivity, or meaningful social impact. Take Carling Black Label’s #NoExcuse Bride Armour campaign. Tackling gender-based violence (GBV), this campaign didn’t just 'raise awareness' – it made a bold statement. A bridal gown designed as body armour? Messaging on alcohol abuse and its link to GBV printed directly on packaging? That’s brave, empathetic, and impactful. It’s no wonder the campaign won an Effie Award. And the campaign resonates with Gen Z’s expectation for brands to champion societal issues authentically.

Individuality is everything

While united by their digital fluency, Gen Z couldn’t be more diverse in every other way. They celebrate individuality and expect brands to do the same. Ikea’s award-winning Trapped in the 90s campaign or Shoprite’s Homegrown campaign are great examples of how to tell authentic stories. The former taps into nostalgia with a modern twist, while the latter highlights South African entrepreneurs and locally sourced products.

But individuality isn’t just about the campaigns – it’s about personalisation. Gen Z expects brands to understand their diverse identities and interests, whether it’s their culture, gender, or social preferences. For them, representation isn’t a gimmick, it’s the bare minimum.

Reinvention that matters

Gen Z’s appetite for novelty is unmatched, but here’s the catch: innovation has to have substance. They’re not here for shallow stunts; they want reinvention that’s meaningful.

Take McDonald’s Grimace campaign. What started as a nostalgic throwback became a TikTok sensation, racking up 1.4 billion views in just two weeks. And when Grimace landed in South Africa? Gen Z embraced the moment, turning it into a cultural phenomenon. The takeaway: pair nostalgia with local relevance and platform-savvy creativity, and you’ll create something unforgettable.

Enter Kantar Marketplace

Keeping up with Gen Z may feel overwhelming, what was trending today is yesterday’s news tomorrow, and brands need to stay relevant to create and maintain consumer connections. Kantar Marketplace, home to the world’s largest ad testing database, can help you optimise your marketing mix. Whether you’re getting feedback on an idea, developing a new product or launching a campaign, Marketplace provides powerful consumer insights to ensure every move resonates. Reach out to us to book a demo and learn more about our Creative and Innovation testing solutions.

Join the conversation, follow us on LinkedIn and X for our latest insights and tune into FutureProof Mzansi, our marketing podcast to help you grow the brands of tomorrow.