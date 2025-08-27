From ads to entertainment: How brands can win the attention war

In 2025, the digital space isn’t just crowded – it’s chaotic. And in this chaos, brands aren’t just competing with each other anymore. They’re up against the internet’s most powerful force: entertainment. Welcome to the era of the content creator.

The rise of the creator economy

Goldman Sachs analysts estimate that the creator economy is a $250bn industry and could reach $480bn by 2027. And across South Africa and the continent, the creator economy is booming. Fueled by platforms like TikTok and YouTube, creators are redefining what influence looks like. Yes, sure the glossy influencer with a million followers is great, but today’s power lies with micro-creators who are relatable, relevant, and ruthlessly entertaining.

These micro-creators don’t identify as influencers. They’re people with a phone, data, and a passion for storytelling. And thanks to TikTok's and YouTube’s algorithm, their content cuts through the noise – not because it’s branded, but because it’s fun, fresh, and on the pulse of pop culture.

Take Sunlight’s campaign, #DropYourBarWithSunlight on TikTok and Instagram. A simple sound, a green bar of soap, and a whole lot of creativity. The campaign featured some of South Africa’s top rappers, and the country’s creative youth were invited to join the rap challenge and #AddYourOwnBar, highlighting the versatile uses of Sunlight’s green bar. Users dropped original raps showcasing their everyday use of Sunlight. It was hilarious, organic, and viral.

One hundred and twenty one bars were dropped (videos if you don’t speak gen Z) about the iconic green bar. That’s over six hours of music, memes, and culture – all dedicated to a soap bar. To date, the campaign has had over 30 million views. That’s what happens when brands co-create instead of ‘advertise’.

Commenting on the campaign, Noni Makhanya, Southern Africa marketing manager, Sunlight Masterbrand, said: “At Sunlight, we couldn’t be prouder of the incredible journey we’ve experienced through our ‘Rap Your Bar with Sunlight’ campaign. What began as a bold, creative idea to reimagine a beloved household staple evolved into a powerful celebration of youth, culture, and originality. Across Southern Africa, young people brought their stories to life, showing how Sunlight fits seamlessly into their world, not just through words, but through rhythm, rhyme, and real emotion.

"By amplifying the voices of emerging artists, we honoured our brand’s heritage while embracing a vibrant new future. The talent we witnessed was nothing short of extraordinary, and the connections forged will resonate for years to come. This campaign wasn’t just meaningful and fun, it was transformative. We’re deeply grateful for the passion, energy, and authenticity our community poured into it.”

What the data says

According to the 2025 Kantar Mzansi Barometer report, there’s been a surge in online media consumption – especially among gen Z and township audiences. TikTok and YouTube usage is up, with WhatsApp, Instagram, and Spotify also seeing strong growth.

But here’s the twist: many consumers don’t want to be spoken to by brands online. Why? Because digital ads can often be invasive, irrelevant, and boring. They interrupt rather than engage. They cold-sell rather than entertain.

Kantar’s 2024 Media Reactions data shows that consumers actually prefer being spoken to via offline channels, like out of home, point of sale, and TV placements. These formats feel less intrusive and more familiar. They’re part of the environment and not perceived as a disruption.

Despite this, brands continue to pour money into digital. And marketers, in general, are allocating more spend behind digital than ever before. But more spend doesn’t mean more impact.

Though brands have been working with creators for quite some time, the research shows that marketers are leaving opportunities untapped – especially when it comes to building brand equity through these collaborations.

Kantar’s Creator Digest Report found that creators are powerful drivers of viral engagement. In fact, 92% of captured audiences say they frequently share creator-led content themselves, with 78% saying they like to try products or brands featured in such content.

The Creator Digest also highlights how community-driven content fosters deeper engagement, allowing brands to authentically tap into trends and participate in real-time conversations. By leveraging their social networks, creators build brand communities and create a trusted space for genuine recommendations. In doing so, they don’t just drive visibility, they build brand equity. For younger generations, especially, community matters: they actively seek out spaces that reflect their interests and values. And in this landscape, creator-led content is emerging as a powerful differentiator.

In traditional media, brands compete with other brands. But in the digital space, they compete with entertainment – and most branded content simply doesn’t stand a chance.

In a significant strategic shift, Unilever’s CEO, Fernando Fernandez, announced plans to allocate 50% of the company’s media budget to social channels and work with 20 times more content creators. Fernandez stated that modern consumers are increasingly sceptical of traditional corporate messaging, prompting a move toward a social-first advertising model. This approach is designed to enhance authenticity and engagement by leveraging the influence of content creators, particularly in key markets.

The new rules of brand engagement:

Stop making boring ads. Be entertaining: Make people ‘feel’ something, if it doesn’t make you laugh, cry, or share, will it work?

who understand the culture and speak the language of their audience. Think beyond reach. Engagement and trust matter more than follower count. Attention will need to be earned continuously, one viral hit isn’t a strategy, consistency is.

The creator economy has shown us that storytelling, humour, and cultural relevance win hearts – and clicks. By leveraging their social networks, creators build brand communities and generate a trustworthy space for genuine brand recommendations. If brands want to stay in the conversation, they need to stop interrupting it and start contributing to it.

Because in 2025, the question isn’t whether your brand is online. It’s whether your brand is worth watching.

Want more? Media Reactions is an annual study that explores the evolving media landscape to help advertisers, media agencies and media owners navigate media decisions. This year it shares insights from around 21,000 consumers and 1,000 senior marketers globally. The only ad equity ranking that allows you to understand consumer and marketer perceptions and equips you to make the right media decisions for your brand.

