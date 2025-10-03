Meet WFA's Global Marketer of the Year jury

The World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) has announced the Global Marketer of the Year jury members who will decide the winner of the revamped competition.

You have until 6 October to nominate. Source: WFA.

Marketers now have until 6 October to nominate the peers they believe have inspired their brands, delivered growth and demonstrated industry leadership during 2025.

Their efforts will now be entirely judged by a jury of peers, with the new 16-strong jury, not just selecting the shortlist but also gathering in December to debate who should win, ahead of a private vote. WFA CEO Stephan Loerke will chair the jury.

For the first time, the award, which is supported by The Drum, will also have an official partner, with Kantar now backing this initiative.

The shortlist will be announced in November, with the winner named in January 2026.

Jury members are:

Adaku V Izuka, team lead, Brand Strategy, First Bank of Nigeria

Alexey Bokov, vice-president, Brand, Product, Content and Experience, Visa

Alyssa Fenoglio, former vice-president, global head of Digital Commercial, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Efrain Ayala, global creative partnerships & inclusive marketing director, Marketing Excellence, Reckitt

Eleni Kitra, executive director, Advertising Business Group (ABG) Middle East

Eloisa Moscardo, directora de publicidad Corporativa, Santander

Florian Péquignot, human resources vice-president Global Brand Building, P&G

Guilherme Espagnoli G. Martins, executive marketing and innovation vice-president, Diageo

Jane Labuschagne, vice-president, head of Our Lego Agency Boston, The Lego Group

Joel Renkema, global head of insights, Inter Ikea Group

Kenneth Lim, assistant chief executive, Marketing Group, Singapore Tourism Board

Kok Hwee Ng, general manager, Global Marketing, Zespri

Mark Visser, global head of consulting, Kantar

Pawan-Kumar Marella, vice-president Strategic Growth Initiatives, Marketing Capabilities, Innovation Excellence, Unilever

Prerna Suri, vice-president, Communications, Asia & Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment

Stephan Loerke, chief executive officer, WFA

Global Marketer of the Year 2025 is open to any client-side marketer in a senior global or regional position, who has worked for their company for a minimum of two years and nominations can be made at globalmarketeroftheyear.org.

“The Global Marketer of the Year is always a big moment in our calendar at WFA: it tells us what’s cutting through among our peers and which brand leaders are admired for their leadership and their ability to drive business growth. I can’t wait to see who gets shortlisted this year,” said Stephan Loerke, WFA CEO.

Nominations should show how the nominee has demonstrated outstanding leadership in two or more of the following four areas:

Driving initiatives that contribute to business growth;

Developing talent and capabilities within their marketing organisations;

Delivering stand-out innovation and creativity; and

Demonstrating industry leadership, for example in relation to inclusion and environmental sustainability.

Launched in 2017, previous winners of WFA Global Marketer of the Year Award include Asmita Dubey, chief digital & marketing officer at L’Oréal, who won in 2023, and Marcel Marcondes, global chief marketing officer at AB InBev, who won last year.