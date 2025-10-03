South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Jacaranda FMIgnition GroupMoonsportKena OutdoorAfdaRocket Creative Design & DisplayIrvine PartnersBrave GroupMann MadeOverall Events & CommunicationeatbigfishDentsuIMC ConferenceOffernetG&G AdvocacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Meet WFA's Global Marketer of the Year jury

    The World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) has announced the Global Marketer of the Year jury members who will decide the winner of the revamped competition.
    3 Oct 2025
    3 Oct 2025
    You have until 6 October to nominate. Source: WFA.
    You have until 6 October to nominate. Source: WFA.

    Marketers now have until 6 October to nominate the peers they believe have inspired their brands, delivered growth and demonstrated industry leadership during 2025.

    Their efforts will now be entirely judged by a jury of peers, with the new 16-strong jury, not just selecting the shortlist but also gathering in December to debate who should win, ahead of a private vote. WFA CEO Stephan Loerke will chair the jury.

    For the first time, the award, which is supported by The Drum, will also have an official partner, with Kantar now backing this initiative.

    The shortlist will be announced in November, with the winner named in January 2026.

    Jury members are:

    • Adaku V Izuka, team lead, Brand Strategy, First Bank of Nigeria
    • Alexey Bokov, vice-president, Brand, Product, Content and Experience, Visa
    • Alyssa Fenoglio, former vice-president, global head of Digital Commercial, Teva Pharmaceuticals
    • Efrain Ayala, global creative partnerships & inclusive marketing director, Marketing Excellence, Reckitt
    • Eleni Kitra, executive director, Advertising Business Group (ABG) Middle East
    • Eloisa Moscardo, directora de publicidad Corporativa, Santander
    • Florian Péquignot, human resources vice-president Global Brand Building, P&G
    • Guilherme Espagnoli G. Martins, executive marketing and innovation vice-president, Diageo
    • Jane Labuschagne, vice-president, head of Our Lego Agency Boston, The Lego Group
    • Joel Renkema, global head of insights, Inter Ikea Group
    • Kenneth Lim, assistant chief executive, Marketing Group, Singapore Tourism Board
    • Kok Hwee Ng, general manager, Global Marketing, Zespri
    • Mark Visser, global head of consulting, Kantar
    • Pawan-Kumar Marella, vice-president Strategic Growth Initiatives, Marketing Capabilities, Innovation Excellence, Unilever
    • Prerna Suri, vice-president, Communications, Asia & Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment
    • Stephan Loerke, chief executive officer, WFA

    Global Marketer of the Year 2025 is open to any client-side marketer in a senior global or regional position, who has worked for their company for a minimum of two years and nominations can be made at globalmarketeroftheyear.org.

    “The Global Marketer of the Year is always a big moment in our calendar at WFA: it tells us what’s cutting through among our peers and which brand leaders are admired for their leadership and their ability to drive business growth. I can’t wait to see who gets shortlisted this year,” said Stephan Loerke, WFA CEO.

    Nominations should show how the nominee has demonstrated outstanding leadership in two or more of the following four areas:

    • Driving initiatives that contribute to business growth;
    • Developing talent and capabilities within their marketing organisations;
    • Delivering stand-out innovation and creativity; and
    • Demonstrating industry leadership, for example in relation to inclusion and environmental sustainability.

    Launched in 2017, previous winners of WFA Global Marketer of the Year Award include Asmita Dubey, chief digital & marketing officer at L’Oréal, who won in 2023, and Marcel Marcondes, global chief marketing officer at AB InBev, who won last year.

    Read more: marketer, Brands, WFA, Kantar, marketing leaders
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Marketing Communications ManagerCape TownOne-eyed Jack1 Oct
    Junior Digital Marketing Specialist - Portuguese-speakingJohannesburgAd Talent Africa16 Sep
    Creative IdeatorJohannesburgIsilumko Activate11 Sep
    Sales ConsultantPretoria45th Media28 Aug
    Marketing ManagerJohannesburgWord For Word Marketing PTY Ltd22 Aug
    Graphic and Web DesignerJohannesburgIn-Detail19 Aug
    Art DirectorStellenboschLumico11 Aug
    More jobs
    Automotive
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz