South Africa
IMC Conference
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

IMC ConferenceOffernetG&G AdvocacyHuman8DentsuBizcommunity.comChilliengineDaily MaverickAdvertising Media ForumAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRogerwilcoBroad MediaM&C Saatchi AbelAfriGISOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


IMC Conference Content Feature
Latest news | Newsletter | imcconference.com

#NedbankIMC2025: Charl Bassil — Ban “iconic”, think challenger, farm for the long game

“You pray for good weather conditions.” That’s how Charl Bassil, chief brand officer at the BBC, opened his presentation at the Nedbank IMC Conference on 18 September.
Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
1 Oct 2025
1 Oct 2025
Charl Bassil is a big proponent of thinking like a challenger. Source: Nedbank IMC.
Charl Bassil is a big proponent of thinking like a challenger. Source: Nedbank IMC.

It was a farming metaphor passed down to him early in his career: nurture the soil, sow the seeds, and pray for the right conditions. Get it right, and you can feed a community for a year.

For Bassil, that philosophy captures what marketing is really about. Not chasing the next quarter’s numbers or the latest hype cycle, but building with patience, empathy, and purpose. From SAB in South Africa to Absolut Vodka in Sweden, and now the BBC in the UK, Bassil has built his career around long-term brand transformation.

At IMC, he distilled his approach into six provocations for marketers — each shaped by hard-won lessons across continents.

1. Listen with empathy

“Steal with your ears,” Bassil recalled his father saying. Listening, he stressed, is a marketer’s most powerful tool — but not the cold, data-driven kind. It’s listening with empathy, as though hearing a child: to audiences, consumers, colleagues and stakeholders. “In a world of noise, empathy is how we connect.”

2. Be firm on your true north

Brands, like people, need a compass. For the BBC, that “true north” rests on three pillars: pursuing truth without agenda, backing the best homegrown storytelling (“local is lekker, even in the UK,” Bassil joked, referencing the BBC’s made of here campaign), and bringing people together in moments that matter.

3. Adopt a challenger mindset

Bassil has banned the word iconic. “If you presume your legacy will carry you forward, you’re wrong,” he said. Absolut had been in 12 years of decline before its turnaround. The BBC, despite its stature, is under pressure as an institution. The only way forward is to act like a challenger: face reality, know your competitors, use data — but temper it with empathy.

4. Reappraisal, not reinvention

Marketers often fuel their egos by reinventing brands. Bassil cautioned against it. “The job is reappraisal.” Absolut’s bottle remained unchanged for four decades, yet fresh storytelling drove new relevance. Cultural icons like James Bond succeed not by rewriting their story, but by adapting with fresh consistency.

5. Balance legacy with innovation

The BBC has been innovating since the days of George V’s wartime broadcasts. It pioneered streaming with iPlayer before Netflix, but failed to brand it properly. Today, the challenge is to balance that legacy with digital innovation that can compete with Netflix, Spotify and CNN. “Don’t get stuck in the past, but don’t abandon it either,” Bassil warned.

6. Play the long game

Marketing, Bassil reminded delegates, is not for superheroes. It’s for team builders, collaborators and long-term thinkers. Too many businesses are trapped in short-term metrics. “Our job is to look up. To build culture, not just campaigns. To play the long game.”

Brave. Kind. Believe.

Bassil closed with a call to action rooted in African lessons:

Be brave — say what you mean, call out nonsense, and challenge stereotypes.

Be kind — to audiences, colleagues and to yourself. “Kindness will be the ultimate USP in a world of AI.”

Believe — in your own voice, and in marketing’s power to shape culture.

From Klerksdorp to London, Bassil has carried Africa’s “magic” into the global boardroom. And whether he’s leading vodka, broadcasting or brands yet to be imagined, his philosophy is the same: marketing is farming. Sow with empathy, tend with patience, and you might just feed a community for years to come.

Watch more exclusive insights from Bassil here.

Read more: marketing, branding, farming, BBC, streaming, Charl Bassil, Absolut, Nedbank IMC Conference, Karabo Ledwaba
Share this article
NextOptions

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
Marketing & Media
Expand
Retail
Expand
Finance
Expand
ICT
Expand
Construction & Engineering
Expand
Education
Expand
ESG & Sustainability
Expand
Entrepreneurship
Expand
Automotive
Expand
HR & Management
Expand
Healthcare
Expand
Property
Expand
Agriculture
Expand
Tourism & Travel
Expand
Logistics & Transport
Expand
Legal
Expand
Manufacturing
Expand
Energy & Mining
Expand
Lifestyle
Expand
Let's do Biz