Tseliso Rangaka among One Show 2026 jury presidents

Accenture Song's chief creative officer Tseliso Rangaka is confirmed to be one of the Jury Presidents for The One Show 2026. Rangaka will be leading the Interactive, Online & Mobile discipline.

Tseliso Rangaka is the only African Jury President. Source: Supplied.

These esteemed creatives will lead judging for each discipline, and have a vote on the work.

Confirmed One Show 2026 Jury Presidents, by discipline, are as follows:

Branded Entertainment: Rajdeepak Das, chairman, Leo, South Asia & CCO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, Mumbai

Creative Use of AI: Dan Gardner, co-founder, executive chairman, Code and Theory, New York

Creative Use of Data + Creative Use of Technology: Beth Keamy, chief digital officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles

Cultural Driver: Nadja Lossgott, Joint CCO, AMV BBDO, London

Creative Effectiveness: Jane Lin-Baden, CEO APAC, Member of the Global Management Committee, Publicis Groupe, Shanghai

Design & Branding: Debbie Millman, designer, Author, Educator, Podcast Host, School of Visual Arts, New York

Design Advertising: Nils Leonard, creative founder, Uncommon Creative Studio, London

Direct Marketing: André Toledo, chief creative officer, David, New York

Film & Video: Jason Xenopoulos, CCO VML US & Global CCO, WPP Ford, New York

Fusion Pencil: Marie Claire Maalouf, CCO, Edelman EMEA, Dubai

Green Pencil: Lucy von Sturmer, founder, Creatives for Climate, Amsterdam

Health & Wellness + Pharma: Tim Hawkey, CCO, Area 23, New York

IP & Product Design: Yasu Sasaki, Global CCO, Dentsu, Inc., Tokyo

Integrated + Experiential & Immersive: Erh Ray, CEO & CCO, BETC Havas Brazil, São Paulo

Interactive, Online & Mobile: Tseliso Rangaka, CCO, Accenture Song, Johannesburg

Moving Image Craft & Production: Joaquín Cubría, CCO & partner, GUT, Buenos Aires

Music & Sound Craft: Cece Wyldeck, EMEA director of creative development, MassiveMusic, Amsterdam

Out of Home + Print & Promotional: Jessica Apellaniz, CCO, Wieden+Kennedy, Mexico City

Public Relations: Andrés Ordóñez, global CCO, FCB, Chicago

Radio & Audio: Jordan Doucette, CCO, McCann Worldgroup, Toronto

Social Media: Anny Havercroft, global head of product MarComs, TikTok, Singapore

Sustainable Development Goals Pencil: Tara McKenty, CCO, AKQA, Sydney

Jury Presidents for Brand-Side/In-House and Gaming will be announced along with the full jury in December.

“The One Show’s reputation is built on the integrity of its juries and judging process,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “This year’s Jury Presidents will help further this legacy of the fairest and most positive judging process.”