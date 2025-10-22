Tseliso Rangaka among One Show 2026 jury presidents
Accenture Song's chief creative officer Tseliso Rangaka is confirmed to be one of the Jury Presidents for The One Show 2026. Rangaka will be leading the Interactive, Online & Mobile discipline.
Tseliso Rangaka is the only African Jury President. Source: Supplied.
These esteemed creatives will lead judging for each discipline, and have a vote on the work.
Confirmed One Show 2026 Jury Presidents, by discipline, are as follows:
- Branded Entertainment: Rajdeepak Das, chairman, Leo, South Asia & CCO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, Mumbai
- Creative Use of AI: Dan Gardner, co-founder, executive chairman, Code and Theory, New York
- Creative Use of Data + Creative Use of Technology: Beth Keamy, chief digital officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles
- Cultural Driver: Nadja Lossgott, Joint CCO, AMV BBDO, London
- Creative Effectiveness: Jane Lin-Baden, CEO APAC, Member of the Global Management Committee, Publicis Groupe, Shanghai
- Design & Branding: Debbie Millman, designer, Author, Educator, Podcast Host, School of Visual Arts, New York
- Design Advertising: Nils Leonard, creative founder, Uncommon Creative Studio, London
- Direct Marketing: André Toledo, chief creative officer, David, New York
- Film & Video: Jason Xenopoulos, CCO VML US & Global CCO, WPP Ford, New York
- Fusion Pencil: Marie Claire Maalouf, CCO, Edelman EMEA, Dubai
- Green Pencil: Lucy von Sturmer, founder, Creatives for Climate, Amsterdam
- Health & Wellness + Pharma: Tim Hawkey, CCO, Area 23, New York
- IP & Product Design: Yasu Sasaki, Global CCO, Dentsu, Inc., Tokyo
- Integrated + Experiential & Immersive: Erh Ray, CEO & CCO, BETC Havas Brazil, São Paulo
- Interactive, Online & Mobile: Tseliso Rangaka, CCO, Accenture Song, Johannesburg
- Moving Image Craft & Production: Joaquín Cubría, CCO & partner, GUT, Buenos Aires
- Music & Sound Craft: Cece Wyldeck, EMEA director of creative development, MassiveMusic, Amsterdam
- Out of Home + Print & Promotional: Jessica Apellaniz, CCO, Wieden+Kennedy, Mexico City
- Public Relations: Andrés Ordóñez, global CCO, FCB, Chicago
- Radio & Audio: Jordan Doucette, CCO, McCann Worldgroup, Toronto
- Social Media: Anny Havercroft, global head of product MarComs, TikTok, Singapore
- Sustainable Development Goals Pencil: Tara McKenty, CCO, AKQA, Sydney
Jury Presidents for Brand-Side/In-House and Gaming will be announced along with the full jury in December.
“The One Show’s reputation is built on the integrity of its juries and judging process,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “This year’s Jury Presidents will help further this legacy of the fairest and most positive judging process.”