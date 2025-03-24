Tseliso Rangaka named Accenture Song's chief creative officer in South Africa

Accenture Song has announced that Tseliso Rangaka will be its new Chief Creative Officer for South Africa.

Tseliso Rangaka is the new CCO for Accenture Song SA. Source: Supplied.

Culture of creativity

In his new role, Rangaka will oversee the creative direction and strategic vision for Accenture Song in the country. He will be responsible for fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and creativity within the team, while ensuring the delivery of exceptional client experiences.

Rangaka who left WPP for the new role, succeeds Alistair King who will continue to support him in an advisory capacity.

With over two decades of experience, Rangaka brings a wealth of expertise in shaping iconic brands and crafting compelling narratives that resonate with audiences. Prior to joining Accenture Song, he held leadership positions at renowned agencies such as FCB South Africa, Ogilvy, and WPP Studio X Africa, where he elevated brands and inspired teams to push creative boundaries.

Rangaka said: "King has been an innovative leader, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to build on his legacy, continuing the path of creativity and distinction he set in motion. The agency's commitment to delivering transformative experiences aligns perfectly with my own passion for imagination and ingenuity. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to drive even greater impact for our clients and shape the future of creative excellence."

His impressive track record includes award-winning campaigns for global brands. His work has been recognised with prestigious accolades, including Cannes Lions and Loerie Grands Prix, One Show Pencils, and D&AD Awards.

Storyteller sensibility

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Rangaka brings a storyteller's sensibility to his creative approach, seamlessly integrating craft, insight, and execution to create impactful work. His leadership has been instrumental in driving success and recognition for the agencies he has been a part of.

"Rangaka's exceptional talent and proven record make him the ideal leader to drive creative excellence for Accenture Song in South Africa,” says Celeste Koert, Accenture Song lead for Africa. “His ability to combine strategic thinking with compelling storytelling will undoubtedly elevate our offerings and deliver even greater value to our clients."

Accenture Song said it appreciates King for his visionary creative and business leadership, which has laid solid grounds for the future. His legacy is one of bold ideas, exceptional craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to intelligent, groundbreaking creativity.

"As I step down from my current position and transition to advisory role, I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude,” says Alistair King, the outgoing chief creative officer for Accenture Song in South Africa. “The journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am humbled by the incredible talent and passion of the team. Together, we've pushed boundaries, challenged norms, and created work that has made a real impact. I move with a heart full of memories and a mind buzzing with the possibilities of what the future holds.”