How 2 African creatives won at Cannes Lions through trust and collaboration

Winning a Cannes Lions is the culmination of creativity, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. For Andrea Quaye, managing director at Heineken and Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer at FCB Africa, their Cannes victory for ABInbBev and Ogilvy (their former employers) was seven years in the making, built on trust and a powerful client-agency relationship.

In 2018 Ogilvy Cape Town secured a Cannes Lions Grand Prix for its 'Soccer Song for Change' activation, part of Carling Black Label’s #NoExcuse campaign. The innovative campaign, which highlighted the issue of gender-based violence, involved a female choir performing at the Soweto Derby, singing Asambe Nono—a popular football song—with revised lyrics telling the story of a woman abused by her partner.

Steve Babaeko, Tsiletso Rangaka and Andrea Quaye on the stage. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.

Relationship building

This success is driven not only by talent but also by the support and resources Black creatives receive from each other, big brands, and agencies.

Rangaka, Quaye and Steve Babaeko were speaking on the 'How to win a Lion' panel in Johannesburg at the pre-launch for The African Creative Fund hosted by Black At, an initiative that focuses on increasing representation and recognition of Black creatives in the advertising and creative industries, particularly at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Founder of the organisation, Peter Ukhurebor said the Fund will not only empower African talent with resources, mentorship, and global exposure, but also sponsor entries and trips to Cannes, allowing creatives to shine on the world stage.

Added Ukhurebor: "We want to create opportunities for Black business owners, executives, and creators for free. All we want is for them to come and access it. The access that has been denied for so long, unfortunately sometimes they don't show up to these events and that needs to change. We need to create a system where we support each other and create strong networks."

Other legends of the advertising and marketing industry who attended the pre-launch and spoke on several panels included: Sbusiso Sitole, Dr Tumi Sebopa, Sola Oke, Katleho Mahloane, Steve Babaeko, Neo Segola, Thembalethu Msibi, Wandile Collis and Bakani Ntaisi.

Quaye reflects on the pride she felt after the win: “Winning was always a dream. It represented real excellence, not just for me but for my teams and our continent. Representing African talent on a world stage filled me with immense pride.” But as Rangaka points out, “Winning starts with the relationship. It’s built over time through trust and having the brand’s best interests at heart. That trust allows us to be bold.”

Context and packaging

Rangaka, who led the radio and audio jury at Cannes this year, noted that Black creatives often have strong concepts but struggle to package their work for global north judges.

"Remember the audience you are packaging for doesn't have the South African context. These judges just flew long hours to get to Cannes and are stuck in a room for hours watching hundreds of entries. Your job is to make them love your work and ultimately defend it in your absence."

Rangaka says this is possible as regions such as South America were a shining example in 2024.

Babaeko who is the chief creative officer at X3M Ideas in Nigeria says Africa is disadvantaged because of monetary issues such as the unfavourable exchange rate, affecting the affordability of entering international awards but self-confidence is key, and ensuring creatives are fairly paid and incentivised.

Adds Rangaka: "Creatives have a short window of opportunity to leverage winning an award to get another job where you can get paid well. Be proactive, know you are the prize and act."

Black At will be travelling to cities across the world before Cannes Lions 2025 to host similar panels in an attempt to strengthen these networks.