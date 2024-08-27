Black At Cannes announces African Creative Fund and sponsored Cannes 2025 trip

Black At Cannes - an initiative that focuses on increasing representation and recognition of Black creatives in the advertising and creative industries, particularly at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity - has unveiled the African Creative Fund, an initiative aimed at boosting opportunities for African creatives.

The fund's highlight is a chance for three individuals to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2025.

The fund will sponsor entries to the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2025, in collaboration with local agencies and non-profits, to enhance the visibility of African creative work.

The pre-launch event will be held on 12 September 2024 in Johannesburg and is expected have over 500 attendees to discuss the fund's potential in empowering African talent with resources, mentorship, and global exposure.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our esteemed partners, , Spur, and other incredible African brands who have supported this initiative. Their commitment to fostering African creativity is invaluable," said Peter Ukhurebor, founder of Black At Cannes.

Adds Vuyo Henda, chief marketing officer of Spur Corp: "Creativity means pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and embracing new, unexpected ideas. Brands can elevate their creativity by deeply connecting with their consumers and the realities they face, showing genuine care to create impactful and meaningful work. It’s about making courageous choices so that whatever is created resonates on a deeper level."

Key aspects of the programme include:

How to Win a Lion: Tips for Cannes Lions success.

Growing African Brands Globally: Strategies for international expansion.

Navigating the Industry as a Black-Owned Independent Agency: Insights into industry challenges.

Black and Creative: Showcasing Black creativity with an impressive lineup.

An exclusive membership programme will also be introduced, offering members access to a jury team for tailored Cannes Lions entry advice and connecting them with a global network of Black creatives.