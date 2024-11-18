Stella Artois amplifies brand influence with Let’s Do Dinner event in Johannesburg

Johannesburg’s second annual Let’s Do Dinner event, hosted by Stella Artois alongside actors Nomzamo Mbatha and Thapelo Mokoena, has firmly established itself as a marketing masterstroke, blending elegance, culture, and strategic brand storytelling.

The event saw hundreds of people break bread. Source: Supplied.

Meaningful dinner

This immersive experience spotlighted Stella Artois’ ethos of connecting its premium beer with the art of meaningful dining and sophisticated lifestyle experiences, resonating deeply with its audience.

Reflecting on the event's purpose, Estee Burger, Stella Artois’ marketing manager, remarked, “This evening was designed to foster authentic connections and spark meaningful conversations—something we’ve lost in today’s fast-paced world. Sharing a meal is about more than food; it’s about sharing moments that make us truly human.”

Burger elaborated on the strategic alignment of the event’s hosts, saying, “Nomzamo Mbatha embodies a global appeal while staying deeply connected to South Africa, making her the perfect fit for our brand. Her style, values of genuine connection, and focus on community mirror what Stella Artois stands for. Thapelo Mokoena, with his undeniable sophistication and GQ-worthy charm, brought an added pizzazz and magic to the evening.”

Evolving strategy

Originally exclusive to New York, Let’s Do Dinner was brought to South Africa as part of Stella Artois’ evolving brand strategy. The glamorous industrial event at 92 Rivonia in Sandton, themed “Modern Sophistication,” saw guests such as JR, Langa Mavuso, Sarah Langa and Natasha Thahane dressed to impress, complementing the evening’s vibrant cultural exchange. Highlights included a stirring spoken word performance by Puno The Poet, soulful sets by Afro-soul icons Ami Faku and Bongeziwe Mabandla, and electrifying DJ performances from Zara, Justin Chalice, Sheldon, and DJ Just Mo.

With its seamless blend of elegance and engagement, Let’s Do Dinner has not only elevated Stella Artois’ brand presence in South Africa but also set a new benchmark for experiential marketing in the region.