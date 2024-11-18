Marketing & Media Promotions & Activations
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Techsys DigitalHeineken BeveragesPrimedia BroadcastingDMASAAlgoa FMDaily MaverickLevergyThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBizcommunity.comLocation BankAAA School of AdvertisingLitha CommunicationsBroad MediaOFM RadioRogerwilcoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Promotions & Activations News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Stella Artois amplifies brand influence with Let’s Do Dinner event in Johannesburg

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    18 Nov 2024
    18 Nov 2024
    Johannesburg’s second annual Let’s Do Dinner event, hosted by Stella Artois alongside actors Nomzamo Mbatha and Thapelo Mokoena, has firmly established itself as a marketing masterstroke, blending elegance, culture, and strategic brand storytelling.
    The event saw hundreds of people break bread. Source: Supplied.
    The event saw hundreds of people break bread. Source: Supplied.

    Meaningful dinner

    This immersive experience spotlighted Stella Artois’ ethos of connecting its premium beer with the art of meaningful dining and sophisticated lifestyle experiences, resonating deeply with its audience.

    Reflecting on the event's purpose, Estee Burger, Stella Artois’ marketing manager, remarked, “This evening was designed to foster authentic connections and spark meaningful conversations—something we’ve lost in today’s fast-paced world. Sharing a meal is about more than food; it’s about sharing moments that make us truly human.”

    Burger elaborated on the strategic alignment of the event’s hosts, saying, “Nomzamo Mbatha embodies a global appeal while staying deeply connected to South Africa, making her the perfect fit for our brand. Her style, values of genuine connection, and focus on community mirror what Stella Artois stands for. Thapelo Mokoena, with his undeniable sophistication and GQ-worthy charm, brought an added pizzazz and magic to the evening.”

    Evolving strategy

    Originally exclusive to New York, Let’s Do Dinner was brought to South Africa as part of Stella Artois’ evolving brand strategy. The glamorous industrial event at 92 Rivonia in Sandton, themed “Modern Sophistication,” saw guests such as JR, Langa Mavuso, Sarah Langa and Natasha Thahane dressed to impress, complementing the evening’s vibrant cultural exchange. Highlights included a stirring spoken word performance by Puno The Poet, soulful sets by Afro-soul icons Ami Faku and Bongeziwe Mabandla, and electrifying DJ performances from Zara, Justin Chalice, Sheldon, and DJ Just Mo.

    With its seamless blend of elegance and engagement, Let’s Do Dinner has not only elevated Stella Artois’ brand presence in South Africa but also set a new benchmark for experiential marketing in the region.

    Read more: Johannesburg, brand, dinner, alcohol, event, New York, Stella Artois, Nomzamo Mbatha, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz