Tourism Hospitality
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Hostex 2026City Lodge HotelsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Hostex 2026: Celebrating 40 years of opening doors for the hospitality, food and beverage industry

    Issued by Hostex 2026
    20 Feb 2025
    20 Feb 2025
    Opportunities are brewing for businesses in the hospitality, food, and beverage industry as Hostex 2026 approaches. Taking place from 8 to 10 March 2026, this milestone event marks 40 years of helping suppliers connect with buyers, showcase innovations, and grow their brands.
    Hostex 2026: Celebrating 40 years of opening doors for the hospitality, food and beverage industry
    Hostex 2026: Celebrating 40 years of opening doors for the hospitality, food and beverage industry

    Since 1986, Hostex has helped businesses connect with key buyers, stay ahead of trends, and drive growth. Whether you’re an established brand or an emerging player, Hostex provides the platform to showcase your products, build relationships, and stay competitive in an evolving industry.

    “Hostex 2026 is more than just an expo – it’s a celebration of the industry’s strength, resilience, and progress,” says Lerato Nako, Hostex event manager. “For 40 years, Hostex has been the trusted platform for inspiration, and we are looking forward to bringing new opportunities for innovation, connection and opening doors at Hostex in its 40th year."

    Hostex 2026: Celebrating 40 years of opening doors for the hospitality, food and beverage industry
    Hostex 2026: Celebrating 40 years of opening doors for the hospitality, food and beverage industry

    A celebration of excellence and innovation

    Hostex 2026 will once again bring together leading suppliers, buyers, and decision-makers under one roof, creating an unparalleled environment for business, learning, inspiration, and purchasing. “Data from the 2024 show clearly demonstrates Hostex’s influence, with 74% of visitors confirming they make or influence purchasing decisions,” says Nako.

    The 2026 expo will feature attractions designed to attract decision-makers:

    • Six dedicated industry districts: Equipment Africa, Food & Drink Africa, Tea & Coffee Africa, Contract Furnishings Africa, Technology Africa, and Sustainability Africa.
    • The Skillery by SA Chefs, where top culinary talent will showcase innovation and expertise.
    • The Industry Hub, where trendsetters and thought leaders will share insights into what’s shaping the future.
    • The New Product Showcase, unveiling the latest products and solutions set to redefine the industry.
    • SCASA’s Coffee Championship, where baristas will compete for top honours.
    • New feature areas designed to unlock fresh market opportunities for exhibitors include the SA Chefs Market, Retail Innovation Hub and Drinks Bar.

    Hostex 2026: Celebrating 40 years of opening doors for the hospitality, food and beverage industry
    Hostex 2026: Celebrating 40 years of opening doors for the hospitality, food and beverage industry

    An invitation to be part of history

    As Hostex prepares to mark this significant milestone, the invitation is open to the entire industry – from long-standing exhibitors who have been part of the journey, to new brands looking to make their mark.

    “This is the year to be at Hostex,” says Nako. “As we celebrate 40 years, we’re bringing more opportunities than ever for exhibitors and visitors to connect, collaborate, and be part of the industry’s next chapter.”

    Bookings for exhibition space are now open. Suppliers of food, drink, equipment, décor, and hospitality technology are encouraged to secure their place early to make the most of this high-impact event.

    Stay tuned for more announcements

    With a full year ahead, exciting updates, collaborations, and special anniversary features will be revealed in the lead-up to Hostex 2026.

    For more information or to book your space, contact Jacky Talling on 073 475 2483 or moc.puorgyremogtnom@gnillaT.ykcaJ.

    Hostex 2026: opening doors for 40 years – and beyond.

    Follow Hostex on social media for updates and information: Facebook @hostexza | Instagram @hostex_sa | LinkedIn @hostex-sa.

    Read more: exhibition, event, Hostex
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Hostex 2026
    Africa's food, drink and hospitality trade expo since 1986
    Related
    More industry news
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz