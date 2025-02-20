Hostex 2026: Celebrating 40 years of opening doors for the hospitality, food and beverage industry

Opportunities are brewing for businesses in the hospitality, food, and beverage industry as Hostex 2026 approaches. Taking place from 8 to 10 March 2026, this milestone event marks 40 years of helping suppliers connect with buyers, showcase innovations, and grow their brands.

Since 1986, Hostex has helped businesses connect with key buyers, stay ahead of trends, and drive growth. Whether you’re an established brand or an emerging player, Hostex provides the platform to showcase your products, build relationships, and stay competitive in an evolving industry.

“Hostex 2026 is more than just an expo – it’s a celebration of the industry’s strength, resilience, and progress,” says Lerato Nako, Hostex event manager. “For 40 years, Hostex has been the trusted platform for inspiration, and we are looking forward to bringing new opportunities for innovation, connection and opening doors at Hostex in its 40th year."

A celebration of excellence and innovation

Hostex 2026 will once again bring together leading suppliers, buyers, and decision-makers under one roof, creating an unparalleled environment for business, learning, inspiration, and purchasing. “Data from the 2024 show clearly demonstrates Hostex’s influence, with 74% of visitors confirming they make or influence purchasing decisions,” says Nako.

The 2026 expo will feature attractions designed to attract decision-makers:

Six dedicated industry districts: Equipment Africa, Food & Drink Africa, Tea & Coffee Africa, Contract Furnishings Africa, Technology Africa, and Sustainability Africa.



The Skillery by SA Chefs, where top culinary talent will showcase innovation and expertise.



The Industry Hub, where trendsetters and thought leaders will share insights into what’s shaping the future.



The New Product Showcase, unveiling the latest products and solutions set to redefine the industry.



SCASA’s Coffee Championship, where baristas will compete for top honours.



New feature areas designed to unlock fresh market opportunities for exhibitors include the SA Chefs Market, Retail Innovation Hub and Drinks Bar.

An invitation to be part of history

As Hostex prepares to mark this significant milestone, the invitation is open to the entire industry – from long-standing exhibitors who have been part of the journey, to new brands looking to make their mark.

“This is the year to be at Hostex,” says Nako. “As we celebrate 40 years, we’re bringing more opportunities than ever for exhibitors and visitors to connect, collaborate, and be part of the industry’s next chapter.”

Bookings for exhibition space are now open. Suppliers of food, drink, equipment, décor, and hospitality technology are encouraged to secure their place early to make the most of this high-impact event.

Stay tuned for more announcements

With a full year ahead, exciting updates, collaborations, and special anniversary features will be revealed in the lead-up to Hostex 2026.

For more information or to book your space, contact Jacky Talling on 073 475 2483 or moc.puorgyremogtnom@gnillaT.ykcaJ.

Hostex 2026: opening doors for 40 years – and beyond.

