Meet the ambassadors and attend free seminars by industry leaders at Hostex 2024

Representing five of the hospitality industry's most influential thought leaders and trendsetters, the Hostex 2024 ambassadors will delve into critical topics ranging from addressing the skills shortage in hospitality to leveraging technology for guest personalisation and exploring cutting-edge marketing trends. They will be speaking in the Industry Hub seminar theatre, where Hostex offers free-to-attend talks by thought leaders throughout the three days of the show. Make sure to attend the seminars to catch Hostex’s five ambassadors and other industry leaders.
Moses Magwaza, a seasoned sommelier and Eat Out judge, boasts accolades from the Cape Wine Academy and The Wine and Spirit Education Trust, UK. He garnered recognition for his service and curated wine lists at Restaurant Mosaic, earning prestigious awards like the 2017 and 2018 Eat Out Wine Service Award and the 2020 Sommelier Luxe Award. Moses currently manages Prosopa, Pretoria, pairing African ingredients with wine.
Join Moses at Hostex at 10am on Sunday, 3 March. Harnessing his local and global experiences, Moses will be sharing his thoughts on elevating the dining experience by empowering waiters with wine service training in the Industry Hub seminar theatre.
Niels Verspui is the Market head/team lead South Africa at RoomRaccoon. His diverse career began in 2010 as a Sporthal beheerder at Stichting Gorinchemse Sportaccommodaties. Niels has since interned at Trilink Dynamics, worked at Bliss Hotel, and served as a marketing manager at Glen Boutique Hotel Cape Town. Currently, he leads RoomRaccoon's South Africa operations, showcasing his versatility in hospitality, marketing, and sales.
Meet Niels at Hostex on Monday, 4 March at 12.30pm. He will be sharing his insights on harnessing technology innovations in rooms revenue and creating personalised experiences to impact revenue in the Industry Hub seminar theatre.
James Khoza, president of SA Chefs and executive chef of Sandton Sun, brings a decade of culinary expertise to his roles. He trained under Walter Ulz at Linger Longer restaurant and holds a bachelor's degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management. Having worked internationally, including at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Berlin, James now oversees culinary operations at Southern Sun's Sandton Sun & Towers and Sandton Convention Centre.
Meet James at Hostex at 1pm on Monday, 4 March. Addressing the pressing issue of the skills shortage in the hospitality industry, Chef James Khoza will be discussing some of the possible solutions to the crisis in the Industry Hub seminar theatre.
Cleo Johnson, a distinguished hospitality consultant and entrepreneur, boasts over nine years of industry experience, specialising in marketing, business strategy, and e-commerce and holds three MEA Markets awards for Business and African Excellence. Recognised as one of Forbes Africa's 30 under 30 in 2021 and named one of the Top 50 Global Leaders by PAYLEF the following year, Cleo is the founder of Nuecleo, a consultancy renowned for enhancing brand reputation, marketing, and sales revenue in the hospitality sector.
Join Cleo Johnson at Hostex at 12.45pm on Tuesday, 5 March. Addressing the topic of transforming hospitality, Cleo will be speaking on uniting digital innovation, data insights, and commercial strategy for guest-centric success in the Industry Hub free-to-attend seminar theatre.
Iain Evans, owner and publisher of Truth North Media, home of The Coffee Magazine. With a decade of experience in publishing, Iain has observed the growth of South Africa's coffee culture. He champions the specialty coffee scene through ventures like Creative Coffee Week and "A Shot in the Dark" coffee roasting event. Iain's publications have gained international recognition, recently being shortlisted for 2 Sprudgie Awards and partnering with prominent coffee events worldwide.
Meet Iain Evans at Hostex, where he will be entertaining the crowds in the SCASA Barista Championship. Iain shares his thoughts on why good coffee equals good business in this thought leadership article.
The lineup of speakers in the Industry Hub seminar theatre reflects the daily themes for this year’s Hostex and the burning issues, trends and opportunities facing the hospitality and food & beverage sector today.
Sunday, 3 March – Taste Tomorrow
Monday, 4 March – Hospitality Horizons
Tuesday, 5 March – Design & Deliver
