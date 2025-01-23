Unlocking the revenue potential of the Cape Town Cycle Tour

The Cape Town Cycle Tour – one of the world's largest timed bike races – is gearing up for its 47th edition. The event, taking place on Sunday, 9 March, will see an estimated 35,000 cyclists take on the 109km route around the Cape Peninsula with thousands of spectators joining in on the action.

For hoteliers, this is more than just a busy weekend—it’s a golden opportunity to drive bookings, boost revenue, and leave a lasting impression on guests.

Source: Cape Town Cycle Tour

The impact of sports tourism on independent hotels

According to Future Market Insights, South Africa’s sports tourism market is on a rapid growth trajectory, projected to reach an impressive USD 10,745.5 million by 2034.

Major sporting events like the Cape Town Cycle Tour play a significant role in driving this boom, creating valuable opportunities for hoteliers to capitalise on increased demand.

RoomRaccoon’s 2024 data highlighted just how impactful events like the Cape Town Cycle Tour can be. Over the race weekend, revenue per available room (RevPAR) soared to R1,594—an increase of over 40% from the usual R1,139.

With just over a month to go until the next event, the question is: Is your hotel ready to capitalise on the demand? Here’s how hotels can attract last-minute bookings and maximise revenue.

Design tailored packages

Attracting race participants and spectators requires more than just a place to sleep—it’s about offering unique, value-packed experiences. To encourage longer stays, think about offering promotions such as "Pay for 2 Nights, Stay for 3."

Additionally, you could provide special perks like free airport transfers, a complimentary breakfast on race day, or secure storage for bikes and gear. These packages not only add value for your guests but also help set your hotel apart from the competition.

Use a dynamic pricing strategy

While unique packages help you stand out, maintaining competitive rates is equally important. However, manually adjusting rates in line with your competitors is time-consuming. Dynamic pricing tools take the guesswork out of setting rates by automatically adjusting them based on demand.

This automated rate management becomes especially valuable during high-traffic events like the Cape Town Cycle Tour, effectively acting as a revenue manager working around the clock to keep your pricing competitive and attract more bookings.

Time your advertising

As hoteliers, it’s important to align your marketing campaigns with events like the Cape Town Cycle Tour. By targeting potential guests when they’re most likely to be thinking about travel, you can drive more direct bookings. Platforms like Google Hotel Ads will help you reach a wider audience actively searching for accommodation, ensuring that your hotel appears front and centre when they plan their trip.

Reach out to past guests

Don’t underestimate the power of loyalty. Reconnect with past guests who have stayed with you during events or cycling-related visits. Offering them exclusive discount codes is a great way to encourage repeat bookings.

A simple but effective email campaign or direct message shows them you value their loyalty and are rewarding them for their continued support. These personal touches can significantly boost your bookings as race day approaches.

Events like the Cape Town Cycle Tour aren’t just a one-time boost—they’re an opportunity to create unforgettable experiences that drive repeat visits and long-term revenue.

Hotels that invest in integrated, scalable, and guest-focused hotel management technology will not only enhance the guest experience but future-proof their operations, ensuring they’re ready to capitalise on major events well into 2025 and beyond.