    Sanlam Group sponsors Africa's first G20 summit

    The Sanlam Group, along with its subsidiaries Sanlam Allianz and Santam, has announced its sponsorship of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, scheduled to be held in Johannesburg this November.
    13 Jun 2025
    13 Jun 2025
    Sanlam Group sponsors Africa's first G20 summit

    Financial inclusion

    The Group stated that their support of the G20 reflects its ongoing commitment to the continent’s growth by advancing financial inclusion, empowering businesses and individuals, and driving sustainable economic development across Africa.

    This year’s G20 presidency, under the theme ‘Fostering Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainable Development’, marks a historic first for South Africa as the first African nation to host this influential global forum. The focus of the South African G20 Presidency is to address the interconnected challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality, while advancing the development agenda for Africa, in line with the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

    With SanlamAllianz already a primary sponsor of the Business 20 (B20), the Group will leverage both the G20 and B20 to ensure Africa’s unique opportunities and challenges are central to global policy discussions, accelerating the continent’s economic transformation for long-term impact.

    A strategic opportunity for Sanlam

    In February, the B20, which serves as the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, announced that it had appointed Paul Hanratty, Sanlam Group CEO, as the chair of the B20 Employment and Education Task Force. This task force is one of eight that will engage with local and global leaders to develop actionable policy recommendations. In his role, Hanratty brings Sanlam’s unique expertise to the forefront of global discussions on employment, education, and economic growth.

    Hanratty said the timing of the G20 taking place on African soil is seminal given the significant shifts in the global landscape that are currently at play.

    “We look forward to being at the heart of a process that will significantly influence the global economic landscape. A process that will bring Africa to the forefront in the global narrative,” said Hanratty.

    “Our involvement in the B20 and G20 is well aligned with our Group’s commitment to financial inclusion, digital transformation and the expansion of insurance markets across Africa. We believe that hosting the events on African soil will bring strong opportunities for future growth on the continent.”

    Sanlam, Santam and SanlamAllianz will collectively ensure a comprehensive representation of the Group’s diverse business interests, while also unlocking opportunities to engage across the broader G20 and B20 initiatives.

    Shadi Chauke, Sanlam’s group executive: Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, who has been appointed as deputy chair of the B20 Employment and Education Task Force, highlighted that the Sanlam Group is proud to be part of this historic G20 presidency. “By connecting business expertise with public policy, we aim to drive reforms that unlock investment, trade, and economic opportunities for Africa.”

