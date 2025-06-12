Cotton On Foundation launches Literacy Drive

In celebration of Youth Month, the Cotton On Foundation has launched a bold new initiative aimed at transforming literacy outcomes in South Africa. Titled Beyond Words, the national campaign sees the Cotton On Foundation and the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation come together in a long-standing and now extended partnership, with the collective goal to raise and invest R20m into literacy across the country.

The initiative comes in response to the stark reality that 81% of Grade 4 learners in South Africa are unable to read for meaning, while 78% of public schools still operate without libraries. But it also signals hope: a united, focused and long-term drive to improve literacy across the country and change the story.

The Beyond Words Library and Literacy Project was officially launched at John Pama Primary School in Nyanga earlier this month, with South African actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha, who has had a long-standing relationship with the Cotton On Foundation and now leads the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation, present at the event. She was joined by author of children’s financial literacy series, Gugu Sidaki and children’s fiction author Sihle Nontshokweni.

Multi-faceted initiative

The multi-faceted initiative will focus on building libraries in under-resourced schools, providing locally written children’s books, and offering training in reading instruction, library management and literacy software. Going further than reading, it includes teacher training, access to digital literacy resources and long term support, giving learners the tools they need to navigate and thrive in today’s world.

The Cotton On Foundation has spent over a decade working to uplift youth and improve access to education globally. In South Africa, this includes the construction and ongoing support of two schools in KwaZulu-Natal, alongside numerous youth-focused projects. The launch of Beyond Words builds on this legacy, which is a natural evolution from creating spaces of learning to investing in the building blocks of learning itself.

Since 2010, The Bookery, the project’s implementation partner, has helped set up 98 libraries around the country, distributed more than 375 000 books, trained and employed 171 library assistants and impacted the lives of over 98 000 learners. Its experience and on-the-ground reach will be key to rolling out the campaign effectively at scale.

Optimism and hope

“Beyond Words is our commitment to showing up for our youth and changing the future of literacy in this country. It’s not a short-term fix. It’s a structured, supported and measurable programme designed to bring real change where it’s needed most.” says Acanda Jaswa, Cotton On Foundation Manager, South Africa.

Nomzamo Mbatha adds, “Literacy is the key to comprehensive learning and enabling a child to live a fulfilled life. It’s also a pathway to opportunity and empowerment. With Beyond Words, we are not only giving learners books but also giving them the tools to understand the curriculum better, to imagine, and to grow. I’m incredibly proud that the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation is taking hands with the Cotton On Foundation to help bring this vision to life.”

From Youth Day on 16 June until Mandela Day on 18 July, members of the public can support the initiative by making a donation or purchasing Cotton On Foundation products, including tote bags, wipes, water, breath mints and hand sanitisers, from any Cotton On, Typo or Factorie store, or online at Cotton On. All proceeds will go directly to the Beyond Words project.

For more information, follow the Cotton On Foundation on social media: @cottononfoundation.



