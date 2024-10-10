Graphic Design academics virtual exhibition 2024: Experimental Playground

Eduvos is excited to announce its first-ever Experimental Playground event hosted by the institution’s Graphic Design department. This virtual exhibition invites lecturers, content writers, and academics in the Graphic Design department to showcase their work and shed light on the intersection between academic research and creative output.

This exhibition highlights how Eduvos’s Graphic Design department is pushing the boundaries of traditional design practices through unconventional techniques, materials, and approaches. Simultaneously, it demonstrates how theoretical concepts inform and are informed by creative practices. The artworks can span a variety of forms, from mixed media, drawings, and traditional materials to digital exploration, photography, and collage.

“The title 'Experimental Playground' invites artists to engage and challenge themselves on their materials and their ideological understanding of Graphic Design today,” says Eduvos Graphic Design programme manager, Judith Evans. “As such, these works and their presentation could be subject to change and adaptation as the project progresses.”

The exhibition aligns with Eduvos's broader Research Agenda for 2023 to 2027, driven by the vision of 'Empowering Sustainable Development in Africa'. The event showcases the value of practice-based research by giving academic staff in creative disciplines a platform to present their artistic outputs as scholarly research.

Like all Eduvos qualifications, the Graphic Design curriculum has been shaped by the staff’s practical experience and industry expertise, ensuring students gain a relevant education. While Eduvos’s graphic design staff have primarily focused on teaching and equipping students with practical and theoretical knowledge of the South African graphic design landscape, their impact extends beyond the classroom. This exhibition allows academic staff to demonstrate their commitment to staying abreast of industry trends and maintaining their professional skills.

“The Experimental Playground exhibition not only celebrates the individual achievements of our talented staff while reinforcing the department's dedication to fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation.”

The exhibition will be held virtually with all the work being curated in an online gallery. Attendees can email the academics for more information on their work and a series of talk sessions will be hosted where attendees can engage with the artists. The virtual exhibition will be available for two weeks, and then a catalogue will be shared. This will include a detailed abstract of each of the participants’ thinking and visuals of their creative output.

For media enquiries, contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak.

To access the virtual gallery, Melanie Mans moc.sovude@snam.einalem.

Find Eduvos online: Website | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube



