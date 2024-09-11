Eduvos empowers youth success in an AI-driven world

As artificial intelligence reshapes the world of work, Eduvos, South Africa's top-rated private higher education institution, is pioneering innovative approaches that transform how students prepare for their future careers in an increasingly digital landscape.

In the Future of Jobs Report 2025, the World Economic Forum estimates that by 2030, AI will create 170 million new jobs but also displace 92 million existing roles. Given South Africa’s youth unemployment rate of 45.5%, this means the urgent need to equip students with future ready skills has never been more critical.

To address these challenges head-on, Eduvos is hosting an exclusive media tour of its Bedfordview Campus on Thursday, 27 March 2025. The tour will include a fireside chat with Dr Tony Matchaba-Hove, the general manager of the Bedfordview campus, on "The Future of Student Employability in an AI-Driven World."

"Our students need to be prepared for a future where AI and human talent work together," says Dr Matchaba-Hove, who will lead discussions on how AI is reshaping higher education and workforce readiness. "At Eduvos, we don't just teach our students about AI – we immerse them in smart blended learning that develops their critical thinking, adaptability, and digital literacy skills. These capabilities set them apart in tomorrow's workplace and empower them to thrive in careers that may not even exist yet."

Recent research indicates that 63% of South African employers believe AI and automation require graduates to possess enhanced digital literacy, problem-solving, and critical-thinking skills – precisely the capabilities that Eduvos prioritises in its curriculum development. The institution's success in this approach is evident in its employment outcomes: according to the 2025 Eduvos Employment Trends Report, 78% of Eduvos graduates secure employment within six months of graduation, significantly outperforming national averages.

"With being voted the best private higher education provider in South Africa, Eduvos is uniquely positioned to bridge the widening skills gap left by traditional universities," Dr Matchaba-Hove explains. "Our forward-thinking approach allows us to rapidly integrate emerging technologies and real-world industry requirements into a student’s learning journey. This means they graduate not just ready for today's opportunities, but equipped with the future-proof skills to lead in tomorrow's AI-driven workplace."

This forward-thinking approach has contributed to Eduvos's remarkable growth. Recently, the company achieved a historic milestone by welcoming 20,000 enrolled students for the first intake of the 2025 academic year from over 50,000 applications. As private higher education demand in South Africa has doubled over the past decade, Eduvos has established itself as a leader in the sector, offering over 20 qualifications across five future-facing faculties: Applied Science, Commerce, Humanities, Information Technology, and Law.

The upcoming media tour offers journalists an exclusive opportunity to:

Explore state-of-the-art learning spaces, advanced IT labs, and specialised facilities like the Graphic Design Studios



Participate in an exclusive fireside chat on private education's role in student employability and AI-driven learning



Secure one-on-one interviews with Eduvos leadership



Witness first-hand how Eduvos is integrating AI into teaching methodologies and course content.

"Growth sectors like fintech, data science, cybersecurity, and digital marketing are creating exciting new opportunities in South Africa. Our “Vossies” are entering these fields with both the technical expertise and adaptive mindset needed to lead amidst continuous technological change,” adds Dr Matchaba-Hove.

As the only private higher education institution ranked in the GradStar Awards Top 10, Eduvos continues redefining student success with future-ready learning that prepares graduates to compete in an AI-driven world and lead within it.

Media tour details

Date: Thursday, 27 March 2025

Time: 10am to 1pm

Location: Eduvos Bedfordview Campus

About Eduvos

Eduvos is South Africa's leading private higher education institution, with 12 campuses nationwide serving a vibrant community of over 20,000 students. We offer more than 20 innovative qualifications through five future-facing faculties designed to prepare you for success in the fourth industrial revolution. Our commitment to educational excellence has earned us the PMR.africa's Diamond Arrow Award for two consecutive years as the highest rated private higher education provider in South Africa. Eduvos is also proudly accredited by the British Accreditation Council (BAC), affirming our international standard of academic integrity and student support. Join our community of Vossies and start your journey toward a brighter future today.



