Eduvos celebrates success at prestigious Gold Pack Awards

The Gold Pack Awards are highly regarded within the industry, providing a platform for tertiary education students to display their expertise in developing innovative packaging solutions and concepts.

The project briefs are designed to give students the opportunity to demonstrate the role packaging can play in the supply chain and marketing of a product as well as the benefits and functionality. The competition is split into three main entry categories: Graphic Design, Packaging Technology, and Industrial Design. Eduvos’s students participated and were recognised in the Graphic Design category.

"Competitions like the Gold Pack Awards offer our students invaluable opportunities to apply their skills in real-world scenarios, showcasing their creativity and pushing the boundaries of design,” says programme manager for graphic design, Judith Evans. “It’s an incredible platform for them to gain industry exposure, receive feedback from professionals, and demonstrate how design can drive innovation in packaging. These experiences help build their confidence and prepare them for the challenges of the professional world."

Four students from the Tyger Valley and Bedfordview campuses were selected as finalists.

Olwethu Tukula

Eduvos Bedfordview, finalist in the category 'If my favourite artist designed my favourite product’s packaging'.

Jacobs For The Coffee Lovers – Olwethu took the colours of the Jacobs brand, and inspired by UK-based illustrator Con McHugh, redesigned the packaging.

Melize Marais

Eduvos Tyger Valley, finalist in the category 'If my favourite artist designed my favourite product’s packaging'.

Jimmy Choo, Lavishly Layered – Melize’s designs feature the perfume's scents on all sides of the packaging. She used Owen Gildersleeve’s art to create layers in the paper artwork on the perfume’s box, allowing users to visually understand the scent before smelling it.

Keano Guimbra

Eduvos Bedfordview, third place overall and winner of the category 'Packaging branding power'.

Opens Like A Whisper – Keano redesigned Cadbury Whispers packaging into a sleek, purple resealable pouch with a quiet opening mechanism, ideal for discreet use in cinemas. The package prominently, scattered chocolate spheres and the tagline "shhhhhhhhhh". The package literally whispers.

Urma Fritz

Eduvos Bedfordview, third place in the category 'Packaging branding power'.

White Rabbit Origami – The candy wrappers can be used to fold origami rabbits instead of being discarded. The box doubles as storage for the rabbits once folded. The concept is of a box that resembles a house. When the candy wrapper is used to wrap the candy, the logo is visible, and the edges are hidden.

Prizes are awarded in each of these categories, which have different project briefs and are judged individually. Gold, silver, and bronze medals are awarded to the top three winners in each category. However, all finalists, as well as medal winners, qualify for entry into the international WPO WorldStar Awards.

The head of programme for the humanities and arts faculty, Solomon Bakare, expressed pride in the students’ achievements: "The performance of our students at the Gold Pack Awards is a testament to their hard work, creativity, and the high standard of education at Eduvos. Their innovative ideas and precise execution of briefs serve as a testament to our students' readiness to tackle real-world challenges in the packaging industry."

Eduvos’s Graphic Design curriculum helps prepare students for industry-recognised competitions like the Gold Pack Awards. Reinforcing their commitment to fostering industry-ready skills and preparing students for life after graduation.

Keano Guimbra said of the experience: "Being recognised at the Gold Pack Awards was a moment of validation for me. I'm grateful to Eduvos for providing the support and platform to showcase my work."

Even though Keano doesn’t really eat sweets or chocolates, he was inspired by trips to the cinema with his friends to redesign the Whispers packaging. “Coming up with a new design that solved the noise issue in cinemas whilst still delivering to the brand and the enjoyment of the product. I went with the slogan “shhhhhhhhh, opens like a Whisper” which played on the actual product's name and the functionality of my new design.”

Keano was awarded third place overall and took home the top prize in his category. He says he would love to work in packaging and typography. “Those have been my two favourite fields so far but like people say 'the world is your oyster'. Who knows where I’ll land,” he says.

About Eduvos

Eduvos is an award-winning private higher education institution in South Africa, with 12 campuses across the country. The institution offers over 20 qualifications, including degrees, higher certificates and short courses, in five future-facing faculties. Eduvos is committed to empowering its students with the skills and knowledge needed to make a positive impact on their communities and help Africa prosper.

