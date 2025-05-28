Isa Carstens Academy to join NetEd Education Holdings

The partnership brings a new chapter of growth and excellence in health and skincare education.

Renowned South African health and skincare education provider, Isa Carstens® Academy (ISA), is set to join the NetEd private higher education group in terms of a recent transaction between the ISA founders and NetEd Group. This acquisition will enable this iconic wellness education brand to move further into higher education with an expanded reach and new offerings.

South Africa’s beauty and personal care sector is experiencing unprecedented growth with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030. ISA, a leader in health and skincare education for over 45 years, is aligning with the industry’s evolution.

The deal will be concluded soon, with founding shareholders Gerhard and Isabel Roos, along with investment partner Astoria Investments Ltd., transferring full ownership to NetEd.

NetEd is backed by EXEO Capital and currently serves over 20,000 students across South Africa through institutions like Eduvos and Stellenbosch Business Institute. The group focuses on providing affordable, high-quality education in most major academic disciplines, including business leadership, innovation, technology, and applied science.

“This decision was not easy, but it comes from a place of hope for the opportunities this partnership with NetEd will unlock for ISA, its people, and its future,” said Gerhard and Isabel Roos. “NetEd will be an excellent custodian of the brand and our vision, to amplify ISA’s impact at scale.”

The Roos family remains committed to ensuring continuity during this transition. While stepping away from shareholding, they will continue to hold an interest in Isa Carstens Holdings’ property companies and will be involved in the operational side of ISA during the transition period. The next generation of leadership is already active in day-to-day operations, ensuring continuity and alignment with ISA’s values and vision. The founding family has expressed full confidence in the leadership and broader team.

Ian Mundell, director at NetEd, said: “This transition marks not an end, but the beginning of a new chapter for ISA. With the backing of NetEd’s academic, digital, and marketing support, ISA is poised to scale to new heights, deepen its impact, and expand its reach while preserving its proud heritage.”

Astoria Investments Ltd, which acquired its 49% interest in ISA in December 2020, has supported the growth of ISA's business and the value of its investment at the appropriate stage of ISA's life cycle. The transaction provides both Astoria and Astoria Treasury and Management (ATAM) with cash to utilise in their normal course of business, aiming to increase their net asset value per share.

For more information, please visit www.isacarstens.co.za and www.neted.co.za.




