Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

    EasyPay Everywhere launches new bursary for aspiring tech students

    14 Oct 2024
    EasyPay Everywhere has introduced a new Tech Skills Bursary aimed at supporting the families of their customers by helping young individuals with a passion for tech and STEM fields complete their studies.
    Source: Unsplash

    This exclusive programme is available to the children or dependents of active EasyPay Everywhere customers.

    The bursaries are open to students pursuing studies in computer science, information technology, information systems, data science, mechatronics, software development, computer engineering, cloud engineering, business analysis, econometrics, mathematics, and statistics.

    Up to R100,000 for registration and tuition

    The Tech Skills Bursary offers up to R100,000 per year for registration costs and tuition fees.

    A total of nine bursaries will be awarded to students who meet the criteria, including having already completed at least their first year of study with an average of 65% or higher.

    How to apply

    Students who are related to active EasyPay Everywhere customers, are studying in the fields listed above, and who have completed their first year of studies with at least 65% can apply by submitting an online application form, along with their academic records and other necessary documents.

    Applications are open now and close on 30 November 2024. No late applications will be considered.

    More details about the bursary programme, who qualifies to apply, and how to apply, are available on the EasyPay Everywhere website, or you can send an email to az.oc.erehwyreveyapysae@seirasrub.

