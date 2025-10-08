Applications still open for TFG Fellowship Bursary 2026

The Foschini Group (TFG Limited) is inviting students to apply for their Data Science and Leadership Fellowship, for the 2026 academic year.

The bursary/ fellowship programme is aimed at youth wanting to enhance their skills in one of the most scarce and critical career fields. The award will cover research or coursework for Masters Degrees in Data Science or related qualifications, and will provide cover for the following expenses: tuition fees, living allowances, meal allowances, equipment, and an event to be hosted at the TFG Head Office in Cape Town.

TFG believes that data science is the key to making educated decisions that will improve the world. The retailer also believes that data scientists are the solution to solving many of the country’s challenges, utilising insights from big data to help allocate scarce resources where they are needed most.

Through this, TFG hopes to establish a strong pipeline of data specialists for both the business and the nation.

Eligibility requirements for the TFG Fellowship

Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):

You must be a South African citizen

You must studying or intend on studying towards a research or coursework Masters Degree in Data Science or related qualifications

You must be entering your 1st or 2nd year of study in 2026

You must be studying or accepted to study at a recognised public South African university

You must demonstrate and maintain academic excellence

You must be innovative

You must be creative

You must have strong leadership capabilities

Preference will be given to candidates from designated groups

How to apply

Applications must be submitted online at: TFG Data Science and Leadership Fellowship Application 2026

Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the TFG Fellowship.

Applicants must read the Study Trust Bursary Applications Page before applying.

Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your completed application form (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):

ID document (certified copy)

Full academic record, including your latest results (June 2025 examination results/ progress reports)

Proof of university acceptance

Clear and professional profile photo (head and shoulders)

Closing date

The deadline for applications has been extended till 30 October 2025 (extension). Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.

Contact the bursary provider

For any queries related to this bursary programme, please contact StudyTrust (the administrators for this bursary) directly:

Tel: +27 (0)11 403-1632 x 200

Email: az.gro.tsurTydutS@ylppa

This information was originally published by SA Bursaries. For more bursary opportunities, visit SA Bursaries here.