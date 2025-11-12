TFG unveils 1896, a bold new era of African fine jewellery

South Africa’s jewellery landscape is entering a new chapter with the launch of 1896, the latest addition to The Foschini Group (TFG) portfolio — a brand that doesn’t just evolve jewellery, but redefines it.

Image supplied

Unapologetically bold, fiercely modern, and deeply rooted in the spirit of Africa, 1896 is more than a name — it’s a movement. It honours the past while boldly reimagining the future of fine jewellery for a new generation.

A legacy reborn

Opening on 13 November 2025 at Menlyn Park, Pretoria, 1896 marks the beginning of a new era, one that celebrates African beauty, symbolism, and design.

Each piece is crafted to move with you, tell your story, and evolve alongside you.

“Our jewellery is made to be worn, loved, and lived in,” says Shani Naidoo, group director of Retail at TFG.

“Beauty should never be reserved for special occasions. With 1896, we’re creating fine jewellery that feels modern, meaningful, and truly wearable pieces that will connect generations, whether you are 18 or 96.”

The meaning behind the name

The name 1896 is steeped in history — a time when South Africa discovered diamonds and unearthed gold, stepping boldly onto the world stage with courage and imagination. It was also the year two icons, American Swiss and Sterns, were born, creating the foundations of South Africa’s jewellery heritage.

Now, nearly 130 years later, that same pioneering spirit is reborn. But 1896 is not a reflection of the past, it’s a revolution for the future.

Precision, purpose, and passion

At the heart of the 1896 identity lies an icon inspired by the hearts and arrows effect; a rare optical pattern visible in fewer than 1% of the world’s most precisely cut round brilliant diamonds.

This detail represents the brand’s core values: balance, clarity, and enduring beauty. These principles shape every facet of 1896 — from the precision of its craftsmanship to the innovation driving its design.

Image supplied

Embracing the future of fine jewellery

1896 stands at the intersection of artistry and technology, embracing a new age defined by AI, lab-grown diamonds, and breakthroughs in metallurgy and design.

“Jewellery is undergoing a sweeping transformation, and 1896 is at the forefront of that change,” says Shelley Wilkinson-Rorich, head of design and innovation at 1896.

“We’re not just creating jewellery; we’re creating a movement that redefines luxury as bold, modern, and accessible. Exclusive doesn’t need to be expensive, but it must be exceptional. That’s the 1896 promise.”

Every piece in the collection reflects precision engineering, advanced setting techniques, and bespoke metal alloys — craftsmanship elevated by innovation.

A modern sanctuary of design

The 1896 store is designed as a modern sanctuary, a space where form meets feeling and timeless elegance meets daring artistry.

Inside, customers will discover signature diamond pieces, sculptural gold designs, and statement jewellery that embodies individuality and strength.

Complementing the jewellery is a curated collection of Swiss timepieces from renowned brands including Tissot, Longines, Ebel, Rado, Raymond Weil, Maurice Lacroix, and Frédérique Constant, each selected for its heritage of precision and passion.

As Naidoo puts it, “We are standing on the cusp of something extraordinary. 1896 represents transformation — a jewellery brand that doesn’t imitate, it innovates. It’s the spirit of 1896, reborn for 2025.”