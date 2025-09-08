Shemer, a heritage jeweller, opens flagship boutique in Nelson Mandela Square

South Africa’s appetite for fine watches and jewellery is on the rise, with Statista projecting the market to reach over $1.3bn by 2025, growing nearly 8% annually through 2030.

Image supplied

Signalling this trend, heritage jeweller Shemer has opened a new flagship boutique in Nelson Mandela Square, bringing globally prestigious brands, bespoke design, and an immersive luxury retail experience to the heart of Africa’s richest square mile.

This launch also sets the stage for South Africa’s first standalone Rolex boutique, due to open in Sandton later this year, a significant milestone that reflects growing local demand for ultra-luxury investments and positions South Africa as a serious player on the global luxury map.

For over 50 years, Shemer has shaped the South African luxury landscape, sourcing exquisite timepieces and bespoke jewellery for collectors, connoisseurs, and multiple generations of families.

This September, the brand is channelling its heritage towards a bold future with the opening of its 140m2 boutique, a space that blends retail, experience, and craftsmanship under one roof.

Shoppers can explore bespoke jewellery, fine watches, and prestige international watch brands alongside private consultation rooms and quiet areas where they can talk watches with like-minded collectors and Shemer’s knowledgeable staff.

“Today’s clients are not just purchasing luxury items,” says Shemer owner and managing director Alan Carrington.

“They are seeking meaning, authenticity, and personal connection. Our new boutique is a response to this shift, offering a space where craftsmanship meets emotional connection and every interaction is considered.”

Born in Johannesburg, Carrington has been immersed in the business of luxury watches and jewellery since he was eight years old. He inherited the brand from his father, Derrick Carrington, who started the business in 1966 and acquired Shemer in 1998 forming D. Carrington & Co under which Shemer operates still today.

Since then, the Carringtons have shaped the brand into a destination that pushes the boundaries of modern sophistication and luxury retail. This new boutique signals a next chapter in this legacy, bringing heritage and craftsmanship into a contemporary, experience-led environment.

Carrington says Nelson Mandela Square was chosen for its prominence in Johannesburg’s premier luxury precinct with a wide appeal to local and international customers.

The boutique will open with a carefully curated selection of coveted luxury timepieces and brands, including those already part of the Shemer family as well as the long-awaited return of a few beloved names to Sandton.

Beyond the product, Carrington sees the new store as reflecting a broader shift in luxury retail toward immersive, relationship-driven experiences.

“We wanted to show our clients that their experience is our priority, built on a storied legacy of trust, excellence and personalised service. We did it this way 50 years ago, and we aim to continue it 50 years from now,” he explains.

Going forward, Carrington believes the demand for timeless quality will not fade any time soon. “Our clients seek pieces that endure in design, beauty, and value. Let this new store be a token of our belief in South Africa as a world-class luxury market. Walk into our doors and you’ll find out we’re already there.”