Garmin Southern Africa unveils revamped Rosebank store featuring new dedicated repair centre

Garmin Southern Africa has unveiled its newly redesigned store at 11 Cradock Avenue, The Mall Offices in Rosebank, Johannesburg. The remodel includes a refreshed retail environment and a dedicated technical repair centre, reinforcing Garmin’s commitment to after-sales product support.

The retail space is illuminated by Garmin Lumishore LED lighting, creating a modern and immersive atmosphere that brings Garmin’s world of innovation to life, from handheld GPS navigation devices to fitness wearables and marine electronics. The clean, contemporary design highlights products in a way that is both engaging and easy to explore, while clearly defined lifestyle zones guide visitors through the full Garmin range of products.

These interactive zones showcase Garmin’s latest innovations across key lifestyle categories, including automotive, sports and fitness, outdoor recreation, marine and golf. The new layout is designed to make it easier for customers to discover products, ask questions, and get the right solution for their needs, whether on the road, on the water, in the gym or outdoors.

The newly designed Technical Repair Centre features a bright and airy atmosphere, carefully created to improve customer experience. Its spacious layout allows for smooth interactions, making it simple for customers to book their product repairs and pick up their items. This welcoming space not only emphasises comfort but also makes the repair process more efficient, ensuring that each visit is both quick and enjoyable.

“This relaunch represents our commitment to offering South Africans not only world-class products but also a world-class immersive experience. By separating the Technical Repair Centre from the store, we’ve created a destination where customers can explore the entire Garmin ecosystem while knowing expert support is close at hand.” – Jennifer van Niekerk, managing director of Garmin Southern Africa.

Garmin is excited to extend a warm welcome to all our valued customers! We can’t wait to share our passion for innovation with you. Our knowledgeable associates will be on hand to offer advice and assistance on our range of Garmin products.

About Garmin

We make products that are engineered on the inside for life on the outside. Our goal is to help consumers spend more time enjoying the activities they love and pursuing their passions. Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday.



