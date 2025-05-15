2 South African agencies awarded in Global ADC 104th Annual Awards

Pola Maneli, Port Elizabeth and BCKRDS Johannesburg are among the global winners in the ADC 104th Annual Awards Middle East & Africa Region, along with agencies and designers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Pola Maneli Port Elizabeth and BCKRDS Johannesburg are among the global winners in the ADC 104th Annual Awards Middle East & Africa Region along with agencies and designers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates (Image supplied)

They were among those in 41 countries named winners in the Awards.

Publicis Middle East Dubai is the region’s only ADC Gold Cube winner this year, working with Mango Jam Dubai, Melt Dubai and Prodigious Dubai on ColourCheck on behalf of Babyshop in Product Design, Children's Products.

The ADC Annual Awards celebrate excellence in design and craft and honours the best creative talent and groundbreaking work across many different creative disciplines, including advertising, digital media, graphic and publication design, packaging and product design, motion, gaming, experiential and architecture, photography, illustration and all points in between.

Middle East & Africa region winners

ADC 104th Annual Awards winners in the Middle East & Africa region, by country.

Egypt

Merit: Bahia Shehab Cairo Bear Witness for NUART Aberdeen in Typography/Lettering, Environmental

Merit: Islam Hassan Cairo Odoriko Logo for Odoriko in Typography/Lettering, Brand/Communication Design

Saudi Arabia

- Silver: BigTime Creative Shop Riyadh 4th Judge for the ring magazine in Artificial Intelligence - Application

- Merit: BigTime Creative Shop Riyadh 4th Judge for the ring magazine in Artificial Intelligence, AI - Idea

- Merit: BigTime Creative Shop Riyadh 4th Judge for the ring magazine in Artificial Intelligence, AI - Application

South Africa

- Bronze: Pola Maneli, Port Elizabeth Narrating Slavery's Wake for The Smithsonian Institute in Illustration, Wildcard - Series

- Merit: BCKRDS Johannesburg 54 Collective Rebrand for 54 Collective in Brand/Communication Design, Rebranding

Turkey

- Bronze: Sadi Akbudak İstanbul TUGFO 24 for The Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra in Typography/Lettering, Use of Typography

- Merit: Sadi Akbudak İstanbul TUGFO 24 for The Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra in Typography/Lettering, Innovation

United Arab Emirates

- Gold: Publicis Middle East Dubai with Mango Jam Dubai, Melt Dubai and Prodigious Dubai ColourCheck for Babyshop in Product Design, Children's Products

- Silver: Publicis Middle East Dubai with Mango Jam Dubai, Melt Dubai and Prodigious Dubai ColourCheck for Babyshop in Product Design, Inclusive Products

- Merit: Publicis Middle East Dubai with Mango Jam Dubai, Melt Dubai and Prodigious Dubai ColourCheck for Babyshop in Pharma/Health/Wellness, Brand / Communication Design - Product Design

- Merit: Publicis Middle East Dubai with Mango Jam Dubai, Melt Dubai and Prodigious Dubai ColourCheck for Babyshop in Product Design, Brand Partnerships

ADC Black Cube

Globally, this year’s esteemed jury awarded this year’s prestigious ADC Black Cube for Best of Show to FCB New York for Spreadbeats on behalf of Spotify.

The work received three Best of Discipline honours, eight ADC Gold Cubes, four Silver, four Bronze, and one Merit. It was also the entry to receive the most ADC Gold Cubes this year.

ADC 104th Annual Awards “of the Year” winners

Based on cumulative points for all ADC awards this year, the ADC 104th Annual Awards “of the Year” winners are:

- Agency of the Year: FCB New York

- Boutique Agency of the Year: L&C New York

- Brand-Side Agency of the Year: Squarespace New York

- Design Team of the Year: The New York Times Magazine New York

- Boutique Design Studio of the Year: Auge Design Florence

- Music & Sound Company of the Year: Canja Audio Culture Curitiba

- Network of the Year: FCB Global

- Production Company of the Year: Zombie Studio São Paulo

- Brand of the Year: Spotify

- Non-profit Client of the Year: WWF

- Freelancer of the Year (as selected by a vote of The One Club freelance members): Fengkun Bai Beijing

- Members’ Choice Award: Cossette Toronto with Septième Montréal and GRDN Québec Roses for Les Roses FC de Montréal

ADC 104th Annual Awards Best of Discipline winners

ADC 104th Annual Awards Best of Discipline winners are as follows:

- Advertising: FCB New York Spreadbeats for Spotify

- Architecture/Interior/Environmental Design: Kossmanndejong Exhibition Design Amsterdam Health First for Stapferhaus

- Artificial Intelligence: FCB New York Lap of Legends for AB InBev - Michelob ULTRA

- Book Design: Fengkun Bai Beijing ShiQi’s Calligraphy for Beijing Times Chinese Press

- Brand/Communication Design: Serviceplan Germany Munich Price Packs for Penny

- Brand-Side/In-House: The Kitchen North America Toronto with Cashmere Los Angeles Heinz Mustard X Mustard for Kraft Heinz Mustard

Experiential Design: FCB New York Spreadbeats for Spotify

- Gaming: R/GA Japan Tokyo Cat God Helpline for PONOS The Battle Cats

- Illustration: The New York Times Magazine New York Walnut and Me

- Interactive: FCB New York Spreadbeats for Spotify

- Magazine/Newspaper Design: The New York Times Magazine New York Whitewash

- Motion/Film Craft: Hornet New York with Warner Records Los Angeles, Stim Paris and Wobbly Way Paris Balloonerism for Mac Miller

- Packaging Design: Auge Design Florence Nazionale - Spirito Italiano for Liquori Nazionali

- Pharma/Health/Wellness: FCB Chicago with Rakish Los Angeles, 360PR Boston and The Shipyard Columbus The Last Barf Bag for Dramamine

- Photography: The New York Times Magazine New York Escape From Gaza

- Product Design: Klick Health Toronto Voice 2 Diabetes for KVI Brave Fund

- Typography/Lettering: Cossette Toronto with Septième Montréal and GRDN Québec Roses for Les Roses FC de Montréal

- ADC Designism Cube, presented annually to the entry that best encourages positive societal and political change, went to Scholz & Friend Berlin for The 100th Edition on behalf of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The ADC Fusion Cube, established in 2021 along with The One Show Fusion Pencil as the industry’s first global award to recognise great work that best incorporates underrepresented groups in both the content of the ad and the team that made it, was presented to Aster San Francisco with Area 23 New York for Impossible Journey on behalf of Aster.

This year’s Best of Non-Profit went to NOMINT London with Sine Audio London, Twelve Decibels London, and Black Kite London for In Hot Water on behalf of WWF.

A total of 10,935 pieces were entered from 59 countries and regions in the ADC 104th Annual Awards.

Agencies, studios, freelancers, brands and production companies in 41 countries were awarded a total of 102 ADC Gold Cubes, 133 Silvers, 189 Bronze, and 347 Merits this year.

The ADC 104th Annual Awards is just one part of Creative Week 2025, which runs May 12-16 in New York.