One Show 2025 finalists: 18 for SA and 2 for Kenya

Of the 68 One Show 2025 finalists from the Middle East and Africa, South Africa 18 and Kenya two.

The One Club for Creativity has announced the entries from 49 countries and regions that are finalists for The One Show 2025.

Joe Public Johannesburg has eight, including five for Nedbank Youth Honours Board, and three for AB InBev/Hansa Pilsener There's a beer for you.

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg has four One Show 2025 finalists, Bananas Johannesburg and Promise Johannesburg have two finalists each, and Carbon Films Cape Town and Enpower Trading Cape Town have one each.

Ogilvy Nairobi has two finalists.

Middle East

The One Show 2025 finalists' entries for the Middle East are the United Arab Emirates with 25, Saudi Arabia with 22, and Kazakhstan with one.

Big Time Creative Shop Riyadh has nine finalists, including seven for client General Entertainment Authority: four for Obsession, and three for Everything or Nothing. The agency also has two finalists for The Ring Magazine 4th Judge.

Also with nine finalists is Leo Dubai, including eight for NBA India The Great Indian Dunk and one for Prototype Studio Zael - The Disappearing Font.

FP7 McCann Dubai has eight One Show 2025 finalists, including five for Aria Selfless Shelves, two for McDonalds After Dinner Dinner, and one for Heinz Heinz Insurance.

Also with eight finalists is Sela X Newcastle United Jeddah, all for Sela Unsilence the Crowd.

With four One Show 2025 finalists each are Impact BBDO Dubai, and SRMG Labs Riyadh.

Two finalists each went to Havas Middle East Dubai, and VML Dubai.

GForce Grey Almaty and VML Riyadh have one finalist each.

Global finalists

Globally, FCB New York has the most One Show 2025 finalists with 85, including 53 for Spotify “Spreadbeats”, and 31 for “Lap of Legends” on behalf of AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA. “Spreadbeats” is also the entry with the most finalist spots.

Other top finalists are Klick Health Toronto and Serviceplan Germany Munich with 49 each, Area 23 New York with 47, Apple Cupertino with 40, DM9 Saõ Paulo with 37, and Rethink Canada with 32.

This year’s One Show global jury selected 1,659 finalists from 49 countries. See the One Show 2025 finalists here.

Creative Week

All finalists will win Gold, Silver, or Bronze Pencils or Merits, to be announced during Creative Week 2025 on 15 May, and celebrated at The One Show 2025 awards ceremony on 16 May at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, where special awards such as Best of Show, Best of Disciplines, Agency of the Year, and more will be revealed.

Now in its 15th year, Creative Week (May 12-16, 2025) is a premier annual gathering for the advertising and design industries to come together and celebrate the creative excellence showcased in four of the club’s leading global awards shows, and discuss the latest creative trends and issues.

Creative Week 2025 includes awards ceremonies for the Young Ones Student Awards on 12 May, Type Directors Club TDC71 Best of Discipline winners and exhibition on 13 May, ADC 104th Annual Awards on 14 May, exclusive Executive Creative Summit-New York on 15 -16 May and the first-ever Creative Week AI Creative Challenge on 15 May.