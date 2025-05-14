5 South African creative leaders on the global mentorship stage

The London International Awards (LIA) 2025 Creative LIAisons Virtual Coaching Programme has officially launched with five of South Africa’s top creative minds in the room.

Source: © Bizcommunity Bizcommunity.com Five of South Africa's top creatives are part of the LIA 2025 Creative LIAisons Virtual Coaching Programme. (L to r) Jacquie-Anne Mullany, executive creative director, FCB Africa Cape Town, Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Fran Luckin, chief creative officer, VML Johannesburg, Peter Little, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe Africa, Sandton, Suhana Gordhan, founder and chief creative officer, LoveSong Cape Town

This year, 225 coaches and 225 mentees from around the world – spanning North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania and Africa – have been matched for a personalised mentorship experience designed by creatives, for creatives.

Representing South Africa on this prestigious global platform are:

Suhana Gordhan, founder and chief creative officer, LoveSong, Cape Town

Peter Little, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe Africa, Sandton

Fran Luckin, chief creative officer, VML, Johannesburg

Jacquie-Anne Mullany, executive creative director, FCB Africa, Cape Town

Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Sandton

A meeting of creative minds

The programme's history started in 2021, as Covid-19 restrictions were still in place, Lias Virtual Coaching programme was born.

To ensure that as many young creatives as possible benefit from Creative LIAisons, the virtual programme has become an integral part of its Global Coaching Academy.

“Having a mentor or coach is important,” said Laurissa Levy, Creative LIAisons director.

“Even the great David Ogilvy, widely known as the 'Father of Advertising', was said to have regarded Claude C. Hopkins, early 20th century ad man, as his mentor.

"Over the years, we have received countless stories from past mentees about how this programme has helped them go further in their careers. Many of them are still in contact with their coaches.

"Having face time between mentee and coach is, as one coach called it ‘gold dust’. LIAisons is happy to be able to facilitate this meeting of creative minds.”

The programme has been praised by many top industry leaders who have served as LIAisons coaches.

As Judy John, global chief creative officer, Edelman, comments, “With the Virtual Programme, I’m learning and taking notes, but also just giving back and sharing with the community, helping creatives understand how to grow within the creative community and expand their skills."

Since the inception of the Creative LIAisons Virtual Coaching Programme, more than 750 up-and-coming industry stars have benefited.

