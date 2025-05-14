Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaGorillaIMC ConferenceLocation BankAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingVMLBrandMappKaya 959Sauce AdvertisingHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaDNA Brand ArchitectsHeineken BeveragesDStv Media SalesDMASAKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Advertising

    5 South African creative leaders on the global mentorship stage

    The London International Awards (LIA) 2025 Creative LIAisons Virtual Coaching Programme has officially launched with five of South Africa’s top creative minds in the room.
    14 May 2025
    14 May 2025
    Source: © Bizcommunity Five of South Africa's top creatives are part of the LIA 2025 Creative LIAisons Virtual Coaching Programme. (L to r) Jacquie-Anne Mullany, executive creative director, FCB Africa Cape Town, Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Fran Luckin, chief creative officer, VML Johannesburg, Peter Little, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe Africa, Sandton, Suhana Gordhan, founder and chief creative officer, LoveSong Cape Town
    Source: © Bizcommunity Bizcommunity.com Five of South Africa's top creatives are part of the LIA 2025 Creative LIAisons Virtual Coaching Programme. (L to r) Jacquie-Anne Mullany, executive creative director, FCB Africa Cape Town, Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Fran Luckin, chief creative officer, VML Johannesburg, Peter Little, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe Africa, Sandton, Suhana Gordhan, founder and chief creative officer, LoveSong Cape Town

    This year, 225 coaches and 225 mentees from around the world – spanning North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania and Africa – have been matched for a personalised mentorship experience designed by creatives, for creatives.

    Representing South Africa on this prestigious global platform are:

    • Suhana Gordhan, founder and chief creative officer, LoveSong, Cape Town
    • Peter Little, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe Africa, Sandton
    • Fran Luckin, chief creative officer, VML, Johannesburg
    • Jacquie-Anne Mullany, executive creative director, FCB Africa, Cape Town
    • Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Sandton

    A meeting of creative minds

    The programme's history started in 2021, as Covid-19 restrictions were still in place, Lias Virtual Coaching programme was born.

    To ensure that as many young creatives as possible benefit from Creative LIAisons, the virtual programme has become an integral part of its Global Coaching Academy.  

    “Having a mentor or coach is important,” said Laurissa Levy, Creative LIAisons director.

    “Even the great David Ogilvy, widely known as the 'Father of Advertising', was said to have regarded Claude C. Hopkins, early 20th century ad man, as his mentor.

    "Over the years, we have received countless stories from past mentees about how this programme has helped them go further in their careers. Many of them are still in contact with their coaches.

    "Having face time between mentee and coach is, as one coach called it  ‘gold dust’. LIAisons is happy to be able to facilitate this meeting of creative minds.”

    The programme has been praised by many top industry leaders who have served as LIAisons coaches.

    As Judy John, global chief creative officer, Edelman, comments, “With the Virtual Programme, I’m learning and taking notes, but also just giving back and sharing with the community, helping creatives understand how to grow within the creative community and expand their skills."

    Since the inception of the Creative LIAisons Virtual Coaching Programme, more than 750 up-and-coming industry stars have benefited. 

     See all the coaches here.

    Read more: advertising, advertising awards, marketing, South Africa, Fran Luckin, creatives, Suhana Gordhan, VML, LIA, FCB Africa, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Carl Willoughby, Publicis Groupe Africa, Peter Little
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz