Entertainment’s AI revolution is here—adapt or be left behind

Technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are rapidly transforming the creative industries. In the entertainment world—especially music—the influence of AI can be summed up in two words: complete upheaval.

Mzi Kaka, lecturer at The Academy of Sound Engineering | image supplied

While disruption often carries a negative connotation, it is not inherently undesirable. However, those who are unprepared or unwilling to adapt may find themselves left behind. Two critical issues lie at the heart of this disruption: literacy and governance.

Understanding the shift

AI literacy is becoming a non-negotiable skill for creatives. There is growing consensus that AI will not replace jobs but those who understand how to use it effectively will. In the creative context, AI functions as "augmented intelligence" to enhance productivity. Integration of AI into workflows is already helping artists and producers complete tasks faster and with greater efficiency, transforming not what creatives do, but how they do it.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the music industry. With an estimated 120,000 tracks uploaded daily to digital platforms, content saturation is already a challenge. AI-generated music has the potential to multiply this figure exponentially. As tools become easier to access and more intuitive, the barrier to entry lowers but the competition intensifies.

This evolution is not new. The rise of Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) in the early 2000s changed music production forever, shifting studio-grade capabilities into homes and bedrooms around the world. Today, AI is taking that a step further, automating repetitive tasks and assisting with music creation, sometimes even mimicking the voices of well-known artists.

The skills creatives need now

With this evolution comes the need for new skill sets. Prompt engineering, the ability to communicate with AI systems to get desired creative outcomes is now essential. Platforms like Avid’s Pro Tools are already incorporating AI through tools such as Ada, an AI agent designed to automate routine tasks and streamline workflow. Users now need to understand how to interact with these intelligent systems effectively to stay competitive.

The governance gap

The second major concern is governance. Many of the AI tools on the market today were trained on vast datasets of copyrighted content books, music, creative works without explicit consent. This has sparked serious debates about intellectual property, creative identity, and ethical use.

Voice cloning is one particularly controversial area. AI can now replicate the vocal tone and style of any artist, living or deceased, raising questions about consent, royalties, and artistic integrity. There have already been high-profile incidents involving the likeness of well-known artists being used without permission causing public outcry and legal challenges.

Without strong regulatory frameworks, the risk of eroding creative identity becomes very real. If AI can replicate the sound, look, and emotional resonance of a human artist, what happens to originality? Who owns the rights—and who gets paid?

Turning threat into opportunity

Despite the risks, AI also presents opportunities, particularly for those willing to embrace it as a creative partner rather than a competitor. Upskilling in AI literacy, particularly in prompt engineering and digital workflow tools, is now essential to future-proofing a creative career.

As with previous technological shifts those who adapt early stand to benefit the most. Creatives who understand how to leverage AI to enhance their originality, rather than replace it, will be best positioned to lead in this new era.

The goal must be to establish clear governance while promoting inclusive literacy. If this balance is achieved, AI could become one of the most transformative tools in entertainment – not by replacing creativity, but by amplifying it. The sooner we arrive at a governance solution, the sooner we can turn the AI threat into the AI opportunity.