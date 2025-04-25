Global designers celebrated in TDC71 competition reveal the cutting-edge of typography

The winners of the Type Directors Club’s TDC71 Competition have been announced, highlighting a broad range of work that pushes the boundaries of typographic design. This year’s global selection reflects both creative innovation and technical precision, offering insight into the current state of type across disciplines and regions.

This year’s esteemed global jury awarded a total of 170 TDC71 Certificates of Typographic Excellence – 104 in Communication Design, 37 in Type Design, and 29 in Lettering – to entrants from 26 countries.

Leading the way with seven coveted TDC71 Certificate wins, all in Communication Design, is Pentagram New York. They include five in Print or Digital - Brand Identity System, one each for Barco de Papel, Helions, Williamstown, Windham Campbell, and The Roald Dahl Story Company. The firm also has two wins in Print or Digital - Logotype/Monogram - Single, one for Barco de Papel and the other for Helions.

The New York Times Magazine New York has six winning entries, all in Communication Design, Publication/Editorial - Editorial/Catalog/Magazine - Series, for The Weirdest, Wildest Performances of the Year, The Olympics Issue, The Lives They Lived, Forget the Academy. Our Nominees Are…, The Retirement Issue, and The Culture Issue.

In addition, The New York Times Kids has three TDC71 Certificate wins, all in Communication Design, Publication/Editorial - Book/Magazine Cover - Series, for 2024 Covers, The Elections Issue, and The Games Issue. The New York Times, working with Daisy Chain Studio London, has two wins in Communication Design for State of The Times, one each in Motion - Credits or Titles, and in Print or Digital - Brand Identity System.

With five TDC71 wins is Typotheque The Hague, all in Type Design. They include one each for Pristine in Single Axis Type Family, Zed Icons in Emoji/Symbol Typeface, November Mongolian in Multiple Axis Type Family, and November Tibetan in Multiple Axis Type Family. They also won a certificate working with Hagilda Tel Aviv for Rapida Hebrew + Arabic in Single Axis Type Family.

The End Design Guangzhou has four TDC71 Certificate wins, all in Communication Design for client Shenzhen Graphic Design Association. They include two for Motion & Graphic Typography Design Exhibition – one each in Motion - Animated Posters - Single, and Print or Digital - Brand Identity System – and two for China TDC 2024, one each in Motion - Animated Posters - Single, and Print or Digital - Brand Identity System.

With three TDC71 Certificate wins each are Baillat Studio Montreal, Kevin Cantrell Studio Mantua, mdbuero Zurich, Untitled Macao Macao, and The New York Times for Kids New York.

A showcase of all TDC71 Certificate winners can be viewed here.

Jury Presidents for this year’s TDC71 competition were three members of the TDC Advisory Board: Min Lew, managing partner, ECD, Base Design in New York, for Communication Design; David Jon Walker, principal, Rhealistic, New Haven; Professor of Art in Graphic Design, Yale University, for Lettering; and Sahar Afshar, type designer, founding partner, Dogray Type Foundry in London for Type Design.

TDC71 Best of Discipline and Judges’ Choice recipients will be announced on 13 May 2025 during The One Club for Creativity’s annual Creative Week in New York.

All TDC71 winners receive a Certificate of Typographic Excellence and digital seal certifying their work is among the world’s best of the year. Winning work will also be featured in the TDC Annual, The World’s Best Typography, and showcased in eight exhibitions that travel to museums, schools and design organizations around the world.

Across its three juries, TDC71 had native experts for writing systems spanning Arabic, Cyrillic, Indic, CJK, Thai, and select African scripts. The addition of these and other judges in recent years is a reflection of TDC’s commitment to have a greater number of the most appropriate experts judging designs for which they have a deep knowledge.

Branding for this year’s competition was created by Paprika, based in Montréal, with fonts generously donated by Klim Type Foundry, in Wellington, NZ.