    Marketing & Media

    EXCLUSIVE: Publicis Groupe Africa's Koo Govender - Integrating media back to a unified offering

    The average human attention span has dwindled to 8.25 seconds, making it more difficult to engage audiences effectively. Yet, the division of media and creative into separate agencies has created friction, making it harder to deliver consistent, impactful campaigns.
    koo govenderBy Koo Govender
    26 May 2025
    26 May 2025
    Koo Govender, Publicis Groupe Africa, CEO, champions the need for an integrated approach in today’s evolving advertising landscape (Image supplied)
    Koo Govender, Publicis Groupe Africa, CEO, champions the need for an integrated approach in today’s evolving advertising landscape (Image supplied)

    Marketing has undergone a profound transformation. In an era where content is consumed in micro-moments, the divide between media and creative has never been more costly.

    The days of traditional advertising, where media and creative worked seamlessly together, seem almost nostalgic.

    As we navigate an increasingly fragmented landscape, one thing has become clear: integration is no longer optional, it is essential and critical to success.

    Advertising was once straightforward, with media and creative working in unison across a few dominant channels.

    The rise of social media, streaming platforms, and digital-first consumption habits has shattered this model.

    Today, brands must navigate a complex media ecosystem while contending with shrinking attention spans.

    Media and creative separation

    This separation between media and creative results in misaligned messaging, underutilised consumer insights, and diluted brand narratives.

    Media teams gather real-time data on consumer behaviour and platform preferences, but without collaboration, these insights fail to fuel creative storytelling.

    On the other hand, creative teams craft compelling narratives but lack the precision of media-driven targeting.

    The result? Fragmented campaigns that lack cohesion and fail to maximise reach, impact and the ROI not being achieved.

    Embrace integration

    To stay competitive, brands must embrace integration.

    A unified approach allows media to inform creativity, ensuring content is not only engaging but also strategically placed.

    When media and creative collaborate, campaigns become more relevant, efficient, and effective.

    Full-service agencies that bring media, creative, and digital under one roof are already seeing stronger results, but even in fragmented structures, closer collaboration is key.

    Shared KPIs, integrated planning, and real-time data exchange are essential to ensuring alignment.

    The era of working in silos is over. In a world where consumers move seamlessly across platforms, brands must do the same.

    Integration isn’t just a competitive advantage, it’s the foundation for success in a fragmented, attention-starved market.

    Those who embrace this shift will not only future-proof their strategies but also lead the next era of impactful storytelling.

    About Koo Govender

    Koo Govender is the CEO at Publicis Groupe Africa. She is a seasoned marketing leader with deep expertise in brand strategy, media innovation, and creative excellence.
