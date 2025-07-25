South Africa
    SA publishes new regulations on meat analogue products

    The Department of Agriculture has published regulations governing the sale of meat analogue products in South Africa.
    25 Jul 2025
    25 Jul 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: Freepik

    The regulations, published under Government Gazette Notice R. 6436 on 18 July 2025, follow a series of consultative meetings with all affected stakeholders, including the red meat industry.

    The regulations set out minimum standards for meat analogues and prescribe the labelling requirements, and compliance to the standards for meat when presented for sale.

    According to the department, any product labelled as a “meat replacer”, “meat substitute”, “meat alternative”, “plant-based protein”, or any similar terminology on the main display panel, must contain a minimum of 9% protein.

    “The meat analogue products, also known as meat substitutes, mock meat, faux meat, or imitation meat, were initially defined in the Processed Meat Regulations as a product that approximates the aesthetic qualities (primary texture, flavour and appearance) and/or chemical characteristics of a specific type of meat.

    “These products are derived from non-meat ingredients, sometimes without dairy products and are available in different forms (coarse ground meat analogues, emulsified meat analogues and loose fill, etc.),” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Acceptable product descriptors

    The regulations specify acceptable product descriptors, allowing terms such as hot dogs, chipolatas, bites, steaks, pops, balls rounds, pieces, tenders, burgers, patties, sausages, bangers, griller loafs, polonies, mince, roasts, schnitzels and products named according to shapes, like frikkadel wheels, discs, nuggets, rolls and sizzlers.

    “The use of these names shall be permitted with the use of names that describe the meat analogues and, if necessary, their use, and which are sufficiently clear to enable consumers to determine their true nature so that they are distinguishable from other products.”

    The product names must not include references to specific animal species, cuts, or morphology. The words or expressions such as “chicken-style”, “beef-style”, “chick’n”, and “b*con”, or any similar wording referring to animal species or meat products, are prohibited under the Agricultural Product Standards Act, 1990 (Act No. 119 of 1990).

    Until advised otherwise, departmental inspectors will oversee the enforcement of the regulations, considering that “there is currently no designated assignee”.

    Compliance monitoring and enforcement

    The Food Safety Agency will monitor compliance with labelling standards for both meat analogues and processed meats, while the Border Management Authority will enforce rules pertaining to imports.

    The department emphasised that the publication of these regulations should be welcomed and appreciated by all affected stakeholders, as it brings the necessary clarity required for the trade of meat analogues and meat products.

    “Consumers will enjoy the protection from the sale of misleading products. Furthermore, the publication of the Meat Analogue Products Regulations will foster confidence in the sale of meat analogues and meat products in South Africa.”

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
