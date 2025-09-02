FMD outbreaks persist as government ramps up response

The South African government is ramping up efforts to contain Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) after outbreaks were confirmed in multiple provinces this year, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen reported that FMD outbreaks in the Eastern Cape in 2024 have not resurfaced in 2025. Following surveillance, the Disease Management Area (DMA) in the region was lifted on 4 July 2025, with affected farms in Humansdorp and East London still under quarantine pending final testing.

Similarly, all outbreaks in Limpopo were resolved in August 2023, with the DMA rescinded earlier this month. Northern Cape and Western Cape remain FMD-free. The minister stressed that livestock owners must continue adhering to movement restrictions and biosecurity measures to maintain the disease-free status of these provinces.

Current outbreaks and vaccination measures

At the start of 2025, active outbreaks were limited to KwaZulu-Natal. By May, additional outbreaks were reported in Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, and Free State, bringing the total unresolved cases to 274 across affected provinces. Outbreaks span commercial and communal herds, feedlots, dairy cattle, and breeding operations.

To combat the spread, the government procured 900,000 vaccine doses from the Botswana Vaccine Institute at a cost of R72m. The first 500,000 doses, delivered in June, were distributed across KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Gauteng, North West, and Free State. The remaining doses are being allocated to outbreak zones.

Bosberaad identifies systemic gaps

A Bosberaad meeting held in July brought together over 400 stakeholders from government, research, and industry. Steenhuisen said current FMD control measures are fragmented and require better enforcement and coordination.

Proposed interventions include revising control zones, expanding diagnostics, increasing vaccine access, and building local production capacity. A mid-scale domestic vaccine facility is expected to be operational by March 2026.

Industry–Government Task Team established

An Industry–Government Task Team on Animal Disease Prevention, Management, and Control will coordinate interventions and report to value chain round-tables. Representatives include veterinary officials from multiple provinces and specialists from academia, red meat, dairy, and other livestock sectors.

Steenhuisen urged farmers to report suspected cases, cooperate with veterinary officials, and refrain from moving sick animals. "Biosecurity is everyone’s responsibility. Only through collective discipline and cooperation can we turn the tide and secure the future of South Africa’s livestock industry," he said.