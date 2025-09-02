South Africa
Agriculture Agriculture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Rainbow ChickenSimply Financial ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    FMD outbreaks persist as government ramps up response

    The South African government is ramping up efforts to contain Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) after outbreaks were confirmed in multiple provinces this year, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said.
    2 Sep 2025
    2 Sep 2025
    Source: wirestock via
    Source: wirestock via Freepik

    Steenhuisen reported that FMD outbreaks in the Eastern Cape in 2024 have not resurfaced in 2025. Following surveillance, the Disease Management Area (DMA) in the region was lifted on 4 July 2025, with affected farms in Humansdorp and East London still under quarantine pending final testing.

    Similarly, all outbreaks in Limpopo were resolved in August 2023, with the DMA rescinded earlier this month. Northern Cape and Western Cape remain FMD-free. The minister stressed that livestock owners must continue adhering to movement restrictions and biosecurity measures to maintain the disease-free status of these provinces.

    Current outbreaks and vaccination measures

    At the start of 2025, active outbreaks were limited to KwaZulu-Natal. By May, additional outbreaks were reported in Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, and Free State, bringing the total unresolved cases to 274 across affected provinces. Outbreaks span commercial and communal herds, feedlots, dairy cattle, and breeding operations.

    To combat the spread, the government procured 900,000 vaccine doses from the Botswana Vaccine Institute at a cost of R72m. The first 500,000 doses, delivered in June, were distributed across KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Gauteng, North West, and Free State. The remaining doses are being allocated to outbreak zones.

    Bosberaad identifies systemic gaps

    A Bosberaad meeting held in July brought together over 400 stakeholders from government, research, and industry. Steenhuisen said current FMD control measures are fragmented and require better enforcement and coordination.

    Proposed interventions include revising control zones, expanding diagnostics, increasing vaccine access, and building local production capacity. A mid-scale domestic vaccine facility is expected to be operational by March 2026.

    Industry–Government Task Team established

    An Industry–Government Task Team on Animal Disease Prevention, Management, and Control will coordinate interventions and report to value chain round-tables. Representatives include veterinary officials from multiple provinces and specialists from academia, red meat, dairy, and other livestock sectors.

    Steenhuisen urged farmers to report suspected cases, cooperate with veterinary officials, and refrain from moving sick animals. "Biosecurity is everyone’s responsibility. Only through collective discipline and cooperation can we turn the tide and secure the future of South Africa’s livestock industry," he said.

    Read more: Agribusiness, red meat industry, Department of Agriculture, foot and mouth disease, biosecurity, veterinary services, livestock health, animal health, disease control, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz