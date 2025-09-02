Rainbow Chicken champions heart health with new Farmer Brown Nourish range

Rainbow Chicken, the company behind South Africa’s much-loved Simply Chicken and Rainbow brands, is making health the hero of the plate. In recognition of Heart Awareness Month, Rainbow has launched the new Farmer Brown Nourish range – a first-of-its-kind freezer-to-fryer offering proudly endorsed by the Heart & Stroke Foundation of South Africa.

For over 60 years, Rainbow Chicken has delivered on its proudly South African promise to “nourish the nation.” With Farmer Brown Nourish, that promise is reimagined for today’s families: meals that combine great taste and everyday convenience with care for long-term well-being.

“And when nourishing a nation means everybody, every heartbeat, every home, we take that responsibility to heart,” says Nhlakanipho Ngubane, brand manager at Rainbow. “Nourish is about more than food on the table; it’s about fuelling well-being and ensuring that healthier choices are within reach for all South Africans.”

Tackling a national health priority

Cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes heart disease and stroke, is responsible for nearly one in five (18%) of all deaths among adults in South Africa.

High blood pressure (hypertension) affects one in three South African adults (33.3%), dramatically increasing the risk of heart attacks, heart failure, kidney disease, and strokes.

Worryingly, 68% of women and 31% of men in South Africa are overweight or obese, placing them at greater risk of CVD and related conditions.

Against this backdrop, hypertension and heart disease remain urgent health challenges. With its low sodium content, Farmer Brown Nourish provides a heart-smart option that makes healthy eating simple and satisfying. As a source of lean protein, it also supports balanced nutrition and helps families enjoy everyday meals that are both wholesome and delicious.

Farmer Brown redefining nourishment

In a category often saturated with processed shortcuts, Nourish delivers strips and steaklets made from 100% full-muscle chicken – never processed – and delicately coated with real ingredients. Variants include Wholegrain, Lightly Dusted, and Sourdough, each crafted to satisfy discerning tastes while supporting better living.

100% full-muscle chicken, never processed



Made with real ingredients in three delicious variants



Low sodium content to support heart-conscious lifestyles

Raising the standard for inclusive nourishment

Farmer Brown Nourish sets a new benchmark for health without ever compromising on taste. More than a product innovation, it represents a bold step toward inclusive nourishment, ensuring that even those managing heart-related conditions can enjoy meals that are safe, satisfying, and full of flavour.

Ngubane added, “We are redefining nourishment, expanding it beyond hunger to encompass well-being, prevention, and access.”

With transparent innovation and a clear sense of purpose, Rainbow reinforces its role as a brand with conscience, firmly committed to the health and well-being of the nation.

The Farmer Brown Nourish range is now available nationwide at leading retailers, making heart-smart choices more accessible than ever.

Statistics Source: Heart and Stroke Foundation SA, Annual Report 2024



