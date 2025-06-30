YouthMonth: Thando Zungu leads with data and resilience in SA’s poultry sector

In celebration of Youth Month, we spotlight Thando Zungu, assistant hatchery manager at Rainbow Chicken, whose career journey reflects the resilience, innovation, and leadership driving South Africa’s agricultural sector forward.

Thando Zungu, Assistant Hatchery Manager, Rainbow Chicken

From starting as a hatchery-man through a learnership programme to now playing a key role in food security and biosecurity management, Zungu represents a new generation of agri-professionals using data and technology to shape the future of poultry farming.

What inspired you to pursue a career in poultry management, and how did your journey at Rainbow Chicken begin?

What inspired me to pursue a career in poultry was my passion for animals; I was always passionate about animals growing up. My journey started when I received a learnership opportunity sponsored by Rainbow Chicken.

How has your role evolved since you first joined the company, and what motivated you to return after your studies?

I joined the company as a hatchery-man after completing my poultry learnership and was promoted to hatchery foreman in 2014. I rejoined the company as a hatchery foreman in 2021 and was promoted to assistant hatchery manager in 2023. I was motivated by the culture of the organisation to return.

As a young leader in agriculture, how do you see your work contributing to food security in South Africa?

The correct data collection and data analysis assist the researcher in further improving the genetic composition of the breed to ensure that the supply matches the demand, which is continuously growing due to the population increase in South Africa.

What are some of the biggest lessons you’ve learned about resilience and leadership in a demanding, fast-paced agri-environment like a hatchery?

I have learnt that continuous innovation is the key; sometimes, change is not easy, but it is necessary.

How are young professionals like yourself using data and technology to improve operations in agriculture?

Correct data collection and data analysis assist us in improving our incubation profiles to maximise broiler livability.

What advice would you give to other young South Africans — especially young women — considering a career in the agriculture or animal science sectors?

Agriculture is no longer a male-dominated industry; there is also diversity in terms of career paths in the agriculture industry.

Why is biosecurity such a critical issue in poultry farming today, and what role do you play in maintaining these standards?

My role is to maintain high standards of biosecurity; compromised biosecurity can lead to poultry farming closures due to disease.

Looking ahead, what excites you most about the future of agriculture in South Africa, and where do you hope to see yourself in five years?

South African agriculture looks promising. Five years from now, I see myself working closely with researchers in the poultry industry to drive improvements within the industry.