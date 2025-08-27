South Africa
    Rainbow solves fresh poultry frustration with innovative Farmer Brown Naked Range

    In a bold move to address one of South Africa’s most persistent grocery frustrations, Rainbow Chicken Limited has launched the Farmer Brown Naked Range, a premium line of individually quick-frozen (IQF) chicken portions designed to meet the evolving needs of both consumers and retailers.
    Issued by Rainbow Chicken
    27 Aug 2025
    For years, shoppers have faced disappointment when fresh chicken vanishes from shelves during peak trading periods. This inconsistency, driven by supply chain constraints and surging demand, has left retailers grappling with lost sales and consumers without reliable access to a household staple.

    The Naked Range offers a smart, freezer-ready solution that preserves the quality and taste of fresh chicken while ensuring availability, convenience, and shelf stability. By solving this key consumer pain point, Rainbow Chicken is unlocking new growth opportunities for retailers.

    Innovation rooted in consumer insight
    The Farmer Brown Naked Range was developed with direct input from consumer behaviour trends and purchasing preferences. Key features include:

    • Trimmed for appeal: Excess skin and fat removed for a leaner, more attractive product.
    • Ethically sourced: Cage-free chickens raised on a 100% vegetarian diet.
    • Enhanced flavour: Lightly brined to retain moisture and deliver tenderness.
    • Freshness preserved: IQF technology ensures minimal shrinkage and optimal texture.
    • Smart packaging: Resealable Ziploc pouches support portion control and reduce waste.
    • Sustainable choice: Fully recyclable packaging aligns with eco-conscious values.

    This clean-label range is ideal for consumers who typically buy fresh meat but are now seeking flexibility, visible quality cues, and compatibility with modern cooking methods like air frying.

    Retailer advantage: Efficiency meets demand

    Exclusively available at Checkers stores nationwide until September 2025, the Naked Range is merchandised in shelf-ready cartons that streamline freezer stocking and enhance product visibility. This format not only improves operational efficiency but also boosts shopper engagement.

    “The Naked Range taps into a substantial existing market, addresses longstanding quality concerns, and meets consumers’ desire for affordable, high-quality chicken in a convenient form,” says Mbali Mngomezulu, Farmer Brown brand manager.

    Market momentum and future expansion

    Frozen chicken remains a staple for South African households, particularly within LSM 7–10, where affordability and convenience drive purchasing decisions. The category is evolving, with premium offerings gaining traction and reshaping perceptions.

    The Naked Range is perfectly positioned to ride this wave, offering retailers a differentiated product that meets consumer expectations and drives category value. Following the Checkers exclusivity period, Rainbow Chicken will evaluate a wider rollout across additional retail channels, guided by sales performance and consumer feedback.

    By turning a common consumer frustration into a retail opportunity, Rainbow Chicken’s Farmer Brown Naked Range is setting a new standard in frozen poultry. It’s a win-win innovation – delivering consistent quality to shoppers and sustainable growth to retailers.

    Rainbow Chicken
    Nourishing the nation with premium chicken products and supply high-quality animal feed, while operating sustainably and supporting our communities.
