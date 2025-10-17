Rainbow Chicken’s Added Value division turns 20 – 2 decades of flavour and growth

Rainbow Chicken Ltd is proud to mark the 20th anniversary of its P1: Added Value Business this month. This division has transformed the way South Africans experience poultry since its inception in 2005.

Steve Hughes - managing director: Added Value at Rainbow Chicken.

Established at a pivotal moment in Rainbow’s history, the Added Value Business was the brainchild of a small team of determined visionaries. Their goal was to reimagine chicken beyond the traditional fresh format, inspired by global food trends and consumer demand for greater convenience. This team embarked on an ambitious plan: to build a state-of-the-art processing plant and bring a world of flavours and ready-to-cook innovations to South African households.

The initial investment of R156m was bold for its time, but it proved to be a wise decision. Within its first decade, the business had introduced over 66 new products and expanded into new markets. From marinated portions and crumbed fillets to family-friendly frozen favourites, the Added Value Business played a critical role in broadening Rainbow’s portfolio and strengthening its brand presence.

Over the years, Rainbow has continued to invest in innovation and product renovation. The division’s capability now spans across five major product categories including, freezer-to-fryer crumbed products, polonies, viennas, sausages, and fully cooked products. – ensuring relevance across both retail, wholesale and food service markets.

“Looking back over the past 20 years, what stands out is the spirit of insurgency, innovation and resilience that has defined our journey,” says Steve Hughes, managing director: Added Value at Rainbow Chicken. “Our business was built on the belief that chicken could be more than a mealtime staple – it could be versatile, convenient, and tailored to changing consumer lifestyles. Two decades later, that belief still drives us as we continue to innovate and deliver value to South African families.”

The road was not without challenges. The industry faced challenging periods, including dumped imports that undermined local producers and the 2018 listeriosis outbreak, which reshaped the entire food industry’s approach to safety and regulation. Through it all, Rainbow’s Added Value Business stood firm, prioritising food safety, quality, and consumer trust as non-negotiable cornerstones.

Most recently, Rainbow has brought two major innovations to market under its Farmer Brown brand: the Naked Range and the Nourish Range. The Naked Range offers individually quick-frozen (IQF) chicken portions trimmed for appeal, ethically sourced, and packaged in recyclable resealable pouches – solving the consumer frustration of stock shortages in fresh chicken while ensuring convenience and consistent quality. The Nourish Range, endorsed by the Heart & Stroke Foundation of South Africa, takes health to heart by delivering low-sodium, 100% full-muscle chicken strips and steaklets made with real ingredients in variants like Wholegrain, Lightly Dusted, and Sourdough – helping South Africans make heart-smart choices without compromising on flavour.

Today, as part of Rainbow’s broader mission to “Nourish the Nation,” the Added Value Business continues to deliver products that meet evolving consumer needs. From healthier cooking methods to globally inspired flavours, its range remains a testament to Rainbow’s commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we honour the people whose vision and determination brought the Added Value Business to life,” Hughes concludes. “And we look forward with optimism because our next chapter will be defined by the same values that have guided us from day one: innovation, resilience, and purpose.”



