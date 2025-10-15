Rainbow Chicken: Hand in hand, we nourish the nation

Rainbow Chicken Ltd, South Africa’s second largest poultry producer, is proud to reaffirm its support for the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) by championing the 2025 World Food Day campaign under the global theme: 'Hand in hand for better foods and a better future'.

World Food Day, observed annually on 16 October, stands as one of the most celebrated days on the FAO calendar, bringing nations together in a shared mission to end hunger and secure a sustainable food future. This year’s theme reminds us of an urgent truth: governments, businesses, farmers, researchers, and consumers all have a role to play in ensuring fair access to safe, nutritious food while protecting our planet for future generations.

According to FAO, 2.6 billion people worldwide cannot afford a healthy diet, and as many as 720 million still go hungry. These are not just numbers; they are a stark reminder of the urgent need for change. At the same time, rising environmental pressures continue to threaten the future of food. These sobering figures are more than statistics – they serve as a rallying cry for change.

Working hand in hand for a sustainable food future

In line with the UN’s 2025 World Food Day focus on sustainable food systems and shared responsibility, Rainbow continues to invest in efficient resource management and the empowerment of its people and communities. These initiatives strengthen food security, uphold animal welfare, and promote responsible production practices that protect the natural resources on which we all depend.

A key pillar of this commitment is Rainbow’s Waste-to-Value Programme – a transformative initiative that converts by-products from poultry production into valuable resources. At Rainbow’s Worcester and Rustenburg plants, poultry waste and wastewater are processed into renewable energy and clean water. At the same time, advanced rendering and composting systems repurpose organic material into animal feed ingredients and nutrient-rich fertilisers. This circular model diverts thousands of tons of waste from municipal systems each year, reduces environmental impact, and supports regenerative agriculture by returning nutrients to the soil – closing the loop between food production and environmental stewardship.

At the heart of these efforts is Rainbow’s belief that the responsibility starts with people. Through enterprise and supplier development, farmer training, and community partnerships, the company drives inclusive growth that empowers local enterprises, strengthens rural economies, and builds long-term food resilience across South Africa.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate Rainbow’s integrated approach to sustainability – one that connects responsible production with environmental care and shared progress across the food chain.

For Rainbow, 'Nourishing the nation' is more than a purpose – it’s the foundation of how we operate. It reflects a commitment to ensuring that every South African has access to safe, affordable, high-quality food produced with care for both people and the planet. Guided by collaboration, innovation, and integrity, we are shaping a resilient, food-secure future - for the good of all.

Building resilience through innovation and partnership

Aligned with the United Nations’ call for collaboration among governments, the private sector, and civil society, Rainbow works closely with its partners and producers to strengthen South Africa’s food value chain. By embracing technology, enhancing traceability, and maintaining the highest standards of food safety, we are advancing a model of poultry production that is ethical, transparent, and resilient.

From farmers and processing plant teams to our leadership, every person at Rainbow embodies the 'hand in hand' philosophy that defines who we are. Every role, every contribution, and every decision matters – together, we work as one team towards a shared goal: nourishing the nation.

Join the movement

Rainbow invites all South Africans to join the global conversation this World Food Day 2025. Reflect on the power of small, everyday choices, from healthier eating and reducing food waste to protecting the environment and safeguarding the future of food.

Consumers, communities, and businesses are all encouraged to act – whether through mindful shopping, sharing meals with those in need, or supporting sustainable farming practices. Just as Rainbow plays its part, the call is for South Africans to do the same: hand in hand, ensuring that no one goes hungry.

Because every action, no matter how small, can add up to a world where food security is possible for all. Together, we can make a difference.



