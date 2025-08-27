Here's why retailers are cashing in on the ‘snack happiness’ economy

In retail, few categories are as emotionally charged and commercially potent as snacking, says Abdullahi M. Amin, director at DarioPro.

Here, he shares his insight into how what was once a simple transaction has now evolved into a complex interplay of psychology, timing, and consumer behaviour, and how retailers should be responding.

Being in the business of snack production, we’ve been watching snacking shift quite closely, and we’re quite certain that we’re entering the age of the 'snack happiness' economy.

But what does that mean? Essentially, it shows us that consumers aren't simply snacking for hunger. It’s about understanding how snacking has actually become small, sweet moments of joy that are driving big decisions at shelf level, and most importantly, how we as retailers can respond with empathy, insight, and precision.

Why snacking is emotional

We’ve established that snacking is about comfort, reward, and routine. Research tells us that the brain consumes around 20% of the body’s daily energy, and by mid-afternoon, when it’s running low, it’s time to pay the energy bill.

That’s when many consumers instinctively reach for something sweet, not for indulgence but for dopamine, the pleasure and motivation neurotransmitter.

This mid-afternoon moment is a crucial window for retailers when shoppers are most likely to make their impulse purchases, driven by the need to refuel, refocus, or just for a feel-good pick-me-up.

When retailers understand this behavioural pattern, they can align their merchandising strategies to match the natural rhythms of the consumer’s day.

Missing out on the mid-afternoon opportunity

Despite the consistency of the mid-afternoon slump, most retailers are still not leveraging this universal experience in their retail environments.

Energy dips, focus fades, and the desire for a small treat intensifies, but we have yet to see retailers actively target this moment with messaging or product placement.

There’s a clear opportunity here to create snack zones, for example, that speak directly to this need state. Subtle signage, curated product selections, or time-sensitive promotions can be tools that turn a predictable energy dip into a predictable sales spike.

“Treat Yo’ Self” is more than a meme

The idea of self-reward has become a cultural norm celebrated across social channels.

Industry insights tell us that up to 78% of consumers admit to buying small indulgences during stressful weeks. These aren't just shopping habits, but rather psychology at play, and Millennials and Gen Z are significant drivers of this culture.

A yummy cake, a chocolate bite, or a snack bar is becoming the main protagonist in ‘treat culture’ - a way to reclaim a sense of wellbeing in an otherwise chaotic day.

Those retailers who tap into this emotional dynamic should be considering how they can reframe the narrative around treat time, positioning snacks as “everyday joys” rather than “guilty pleasures” to align with this reimagined – and highly celebrated - consumer perspective.

The social side of snack time

Snacking isn’t always a solo act. More and more, we see it becoming a shared experience between parents and children, colleagues, or friends.

This is where formats like multi-packs and family bundles come into play, not just as a practicality, but as an emotional purchasing driver.

Retailers curating snack selections that support social rituals, from lunchbox fillers to movie-night treats, will stand out from the rest and cement customer loyalty through a head and heart connection. And it’s incredibly simple to do when we recognise that snacks are part of our social fabric, not just our nutritional one.

Empathy driven by data

We firmly believe that the future of retail lies in data-driven empathy that leverages simple behavioural insights to meet consumers where they are, emotionally and physically, and the Snack Happiness Economy is a prime example of this.

It’s not just about what people are buying, it’s about why they are buying it.

Need more evidence? Over 80% of parents purchase snack-size treats weekly.

More than a statistic, it’s a signal that tells us snacks are part of the rhythm of family life as tools for connection, comfort, and convenience.

Responding to this rhythm with a thoughtful assortment of carefully curated snack options and targeted messaging is almost guaranteed to build deeper loyalty and stronger sales for conscious, insightful retailers.

Emotional drivers are driving sales

As wellness, indulgence, and convenience continue to overlap, the retailers who will be most successful will be those who understand that there are emotional drivers behind those simple, everyday purchases. It’s time to see snacking as more than just another category.

It’s become a conversation. And for retailers, the question is not when you should be joining the chat (because the answer to that is yesterday), but how.