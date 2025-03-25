DarioPro, snacks and treats manufacturer, turns 10

Beginning as emerging entrepreneurs in South Africa who opened a snack manufacturing factory, DarioPro has spent the last decade successfully entrenching itself as a trusted supplier of the highest quality snacks.

Image supplied

Now, as the brand celebrates its journey, its vision for the future is to continue its expansion at a steady and sustainable rate while maintaining the customer service levels that have been the foundation for the solid relationship it has built with both suppliers and distributors that have driven its success to date.

“In a market where standards and needs are continuously evolving, we are incredibly proud to be celebrating this milestone”, says Abdullahi M. Amin, director at DarioPro.

"Our priority has always been to understand our market and manufacture quality products that meet their needs and leave a lasting impression with the quality ingredients we use coupled with the most competitive pricing.”

With a proudly South African range of products, the manufacturer has entrenched longstanding relationships through the calibre of its goods, services, business dealings, and working environment, always aiming for excellence.

Amin explains, “Our mission has always been to go above and beyond our client’s expectations by creating innovative products to meet today’s and tomorrow’s needs. Celebrating our 10th anniversary gives us a moment to reflect on our journey, the relationships we've built, and the innovations we've introduced to the market.”

The manufacturer currently offers a range that includes NAK, cakes, and noodle products, including the newly launched Yummy Cakes, a ready-to-eat individually wrapped cakes.

"We are more energised than ever to continue our journey," adds Amin. "From here, we look forward to further strengthening our relationships with our clients, embracing new technologies, and upholding our commitment to excellence as we navigate the next chapter of DarioPro's story”, concludes Amin.