Bucket lists drive a shift in shopping habits: happiness over possessions

Bucket lists have become a GPS for life - no longer just purchases but stepping stones to the life you want. And with over 90% of people having one, it’s reshaping and changing the way we spend.

Photo by Gustavo Fring via www.pexels.com

These lists are evolving from dreams into action, with travel (78.5%), personal achievements (78.3%), and major milestones (51%) topping the list and more people willing to invest in enriching experiences over material goods.

Jonathan Spencer, brand and strategic partnerships manager at OneDayOnly.co.za, believes this shift is reshaping shopping habits.

“Bucket lists act as a GPS for life, guiding us toward meaningful experiences. However, the growing focus on experience-driven living is also changing the way we spend, reflecting the post-pandemic willingness to invest in enriching experiences over material goods. Spending on experiences just makes us happier. Not only do they connect us to other people but each time we reminisce, we get to relive that joy all over again.”

“People are increasingly prioritising travel, music festivals, and theatre – not just as entertainment, but as identity markers. These moments spark conversations, define who we are, and fuel our social media content. For example, the more we share stories about conquering Table Mountain, the more we cement our identity as ‘the adventurer’,” he explains.

Spencer adds that social media also inspires many bucket lists.

“With influencer culture and the constant stream of user-generated content, FOMO is driving people to tick off must-do experiences. A quick scroll could lead to your next trip with 90% of travellers influenced by social media feeds and 36% booking holidays after spotting a destination on their timeline.”

“And then there’s the YOLO factor,” he points out.

“Spontaneity takes the wheel, and budgets take a backseat. Whether it’s a last-minute getaway, front-row concert tickets, or that designer piece you’ve been eyeing, these aren’t impulse buys - they’re about seizing the moment. E-commerce plays its part too, helping shoppers immediately grab the best deals on bucket-list-worthy experiences and must-haves the moment they catch their eye.”

However, the price of fun is climbing, with entertainment costs outpacing the cost of living. But 38% of adults are willing to take on debt to travel, dine out and see live concerts, sporting events and theatre performances.

“While 70% say having a better quality of life than extra money in the bank is worth it, this is short-sighted,” cautions Spencer.

“It’s not about denying yourself the experiences you crave but being strategic about your spending. Keep an eye out for flash sales on social media and subscribe to deal alerts on flights, getaways, and event tickets so you can check items off your list but still save money.”

Beyond experiences, Spencer says people are investing in essentials to unlock their next chapter.

“Moving to your first home? You’ll need a stylish couch and budget-friendly kitchen gadgets. Landed your dream job? A sleek laptop bag and noise-cancelling headphones become must-haves. Training for a marathon? Supportive running shoes and a hydration pack are non-negotiables. These aren’t just purchases – they’re stepping stones to the life you want.”

He suggests taking it one purchase at a time.

“Retailers, using customer data, can tailor product recommendations and offer exclusive deals, making it easier to find what you need at the best price. Gradually, you'll accumulate everything you require.”

“A bucket list isn’t just about dreaming; it’s about living more fully. And science backs this up - ticking off bucket list goals fuels happiness, from the thrill of planning to the rush of doing,” concludes Spencer.