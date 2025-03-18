Theresa van Rooyen appointed GM: L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty SA

L’Oréal South Africa has appointed Theresa van Rooyen as general manager of the L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty (LDB) division.

With over 15 years of experience at L’Oréal, van Rooyen will lead CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, and SkinCeuticals, overseeing their continued growth in the South African market.

Having gained extensive international experience in France, van Rooyen returned to South Africa three years ago to drive the success of L’Oréal’s brands across the continent. She played a pivotal role in strengthening the market presence of Garnier and L’Oréal Paris in Sub-Saharan Africa, successfully expanding their reach and influence across new territories.

L’Oréal South Africa’s CEO, Serge Sacre, welcomed van Rooyen’s appointment with enthusiasm.

"Theresa’s passion for beauty, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence make her the perfect leader for our Dermatological Beauty division. Her track record of growing brands and building strong teams speaks for itself, and I have no doubt that under her leadership, our brands will continue to thrive. We are excited to see her drive innovation, expand our reach, and make an even greater impact on people’s lives."

Van Rooyen is passionate about making dermatological care accessible and transformative. She notes that dermatological solutions go beyond aesthetics, addressing real health concerns.

"The data increasingly show that more people are experiencing skin-related conditions," says van Rooyen.

"At LDB, our mission is to provide life-changing dermatological solutions that are accessible to all. Every day, we support individuals managing acne, eczema, and allergies, not only through our products but also by sharing valuable scientific insights with healthcare professionals. Our goal is to transform lives, one skin at a time, and to champion confidence in one’s own skin."

Born and raised in the Free State, van Rooyen’s journey from humble beginnings to leading national and international teams at L’Oréal is a testament to her resilience, empathy, and commitment to empowerment.

"I strongly believe in fostering empowerment," she adds. "From an early age, I was fortunate to receive unwavering support from my parents, who taught me that anything is possible. In my current role, my mission is to extend that same encouragement to my team members, ensuring they feel supported in reaching their full potential."

She also believes authenticity is essential for both personal and professional success.

"Too often, individuals feel pressured to conform to societal expectations rather than embracing their true selves. As a global organisation, it is imperative that we foster genuine connections with our consumers, helping them feel confident in their own skin rather than promoting an unattainable ideal."

As she steps into this leadership role, van Rooyen hopes to inspire young women from all backgrounds, demonstrating that success is within reach for those who dare to dream. She is also committed to strengthening community engagement in South Africa, ensuring that L’Oréal’s brands remain responsive to the evolving needs of consumers across the region.