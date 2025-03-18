6 tips from Michelin-star Chef Jameson Stocks

For many young chefs, the dream of earning a Michelin star or becoming a household name in the culinary world seems like a distant, almost mythical goal. But for Jameson Stocks, internationally acclaimed chef trained by Marco Pierre White, the journey from kitchen apprentice to Michelin stardom is built on passion, resilience, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence.

Michelin-star Chef Jameson Stocks. Image by Tegan Smith Photography

Stocks, who has cooked for some of the world’s most high-profile figures — including Tom Hanks, the Kardashians, Jeff Bezos, and Samuel L Jackson to mention a few — knows what it takes to rise to the top.

With successful restaurants in the UK and an ever-growing reputation, his influence extends across continents, including South Africa, where he has collaborated with top local chef Peter Tempelhoff and built a strong following among SA’s rising culinary talents.

Now, he shares his advice for South African chefs looking to reach the pinnacle of the industry.

1. Master the basics, then reinvent them

“The best chefs in the world aren’t just creative, they have absolute mastery over the fundamentals,” says Stocks. Before experimenting with avant-garde techniques or deconstructing dishes, a chef must first perfect the classics.

“If you can’t make a flawless sauce, cook a perfect steak, or balance flavours instinctively, you won’t have a strong foundation to innovate from.”

Stocks emphasises the importance of learning from the greats—whether through apprenticeships, working in world-class kitchens, or studying the work of chefs like Marco Pierre White, Gordon Ramsay, and Alain Ducasse.

2. Work in the best kitchens, even if it’s brutal

Michelin stars aren’t handed out lightly, and the kitchens that earn them are intense, high-pressure environments. Stocks credits his early years training under Marco Pierre White as some of the most demanding—but also the most formative—of his career.

“If you want to play with the best, you have to train with the best,” he says. “Seek out top kitchens, whether in South Africa or abroad. It won’t be easy, you’ll work long hours, you’ll get yelled at, and you’ll be pushed beyond what you think you’re capable of. But that’s where greatness is forged.”

For South African chefs, excelling in local fine-dining establishments such as those recognised by Relais & Châteaux and the Eat Out Awards can be a stepping stone to international opportunities.

3. Discipline and resilience will set you apart

While talent is crucial, discipline, resilience, and work ethic are what separate good chefs from the truly exceptional. “Everyone wants the glory, but few are willing to endure the grind,” Stocks notes. “You have to be obsessed. It’s not a job—it’s a life.”

He stresses that setbacks are inevitable. “You’ll burn dishes, mess up services, and face rejection. The difference between those who make it and those who don’t is how they handle failure.”

4. Find your own signature style

While learning from the best is essential, the ultimate goal is to develop a unique voice as a chef. Stocks encourages young chefs to explore their personal influences—whether it’s South Africa’s rich culinary heritage, global flavours, or experimental techniques.

“Look at chefs like Peter Tempelhoff or Kobus van der Merwe—they’ve taken South African cuisine and elevated it to an international level,” he says. “You have to find what makes you different, what makes your food unmistakably yours.”

5. Excellence is in the details

Michelin stars and culinary prestige aren’t just about big, bold flavours—they’re about the small things done flawlessly. “The way a dish is plated, the consistency of a sauce, the way a kitchen is run—it all matters,” Stocks explains. “Great chefs obsess over the details.”

6. Never stop learning

Despite reaching the top of the industry, Stocks continues to evolve. “The moment you think you know everything is the moment you start declining,” he warns. He encourages young chefs to travel, taste, read, experiment, and never stop refining their craft.

The road to culinary greatness

For South African chefs aspiring to Michelin-star status or international recognition, Stocks’ advice is clear: master the basics, train in the best kitchens, develop resilience, craft a signature style, and never stop pushing for excellence.

“Success in this industry isn’t about luck—it’s about obsession, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of perfection,” he says. “If you’re willing to put in the work, there’s no limit to where you can go.”