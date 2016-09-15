Lifestyle Food & Wine
    Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks to open his first restaurant in SA

    5 Feb 2025
    5 Feb 2025
    Celebrity chef and culinary innovator Jameson Stocks is heading to Cape Town, where he will collaborate with chef Peter Tempelhoff and finalise plans for his first restaurant in the country.
    Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks. Image supplied
    Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks. Image supplied

    Known for his bold flavours, passion for street food, and incredible personal journey, Stocks’ highly anticipated venture is expected to open before mid-2025, adding to Cape Town’s reputation as a global food capital.

    Stocks’ visit to Cape Town from 11-16 February 2025 will include exclusive media events, giving South African food lovers a taste of his signature style, which has made Jameson Street Food in the UK a massive success.

    His London-based restaurant has redefined casual dining, bringing fine-dining techniques to everyday favourites with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients and innovative twists on street food classics.

    With its diverse cultural influences, rich culinary heritage, and unique ingredients, Cape Town is the ideal setting for Stocks’ next venture.

    “Cape Town has an energy like no other,” says Stocks.

    “There’s a boldness in the way people approach food here, and the opportunity to create something unique in such a dynamic city is beyond exciting.”

    His partnership with Peter Tempelhoff, one of South Africa’s most celebrated chefs, promises an unforgettable collaboration, blending their distinct styles to create something truly special for South African diners.

    Stocks’ upcoming restaurant is expected to merge his love for street food with high-end gastronomy, offering a menu that celebrates bold flavours, sustainability, and local ingredients.
    More details will be revealed during his visit.

