South Africa Restaurant Awards 2025 reveal nominees

Celebrating the nation's finest culinary talents, the South Africa Restaurant Awards (SaraTable) returns for the second annual ceremony and has revealed its nominees who have demonstrated exceptional excellence and innovation in South Africa’s vibrant culinary scene.

Scheduled for 7 April 2025, at Hotel Sky in Sandton, the ceremony will celebrate the nation’s finest culinary talents, recognising restaurants, bars, and industry professionals who have demonstrated exceptional excellence and innovation in South Africa’s vibrant culinary scene.

Operated by the World Restaurant Awards Group, established in 1999, South Africa Restaurant Awards is part of a distinguished portfolio that includes renowned events such as the British Restaurant Awards, World Restaurant Awards, World Hotel & Restaurant Awards, Mauritius Restaurant Awards, and West Africa Restaurant Awards (WARA).

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the World Restaurant Awards Group boasts a global presence with offices in 15 countries, underscoring its commitment to celebrating culinary excellence worldwide.

Sara Kensington, partnerships director of the South Africa Restaurant Awards, expressed her enthusiasm:” We are honoured to spotlight the outstanding talents within South Africa’s culinary community and provide a platform that recognizes their hard work and dedication.”

Reflecting the richness and diversity of South Africa’s culinary landscape, the award categories are open for public voting.

This public-driven recognition serves as a testament to the vibrant and exceptional quality of the country’s restaurants, bars, chefs, and hospitality professionals. Voting is now live until 30 March 2025, on the social network platform Telephonos.

Customers, staff, and the general public are encouraged to cast their votes to support their favorite establishments and personalities.

Official Nominations List – South Africa Restaurant Awards 2025

Best Culinary Experience 2025

o La Colombe (Cape Town)

o Kolonaki Greek Kouzina (Randburg)

o Post & Pepper Restaurant (Stellenbosch)

o FYN (Cape Town)

o The Test Kitchen Fledgelings (Cape Town)

o Salsify at the Roundhouse (Cape Town)

o Belly of the Beast (Cape Town)

o Encore Restaurant (Three Rivers)

o Pier (Cape Town)

o Eike by Bertus Basson (Stellenbosch)

o SIBA – The Restaurant

o Trumps Grillhouse and Butchery (Sandton)

o TANG Asian Restaurant & Bar (Sandton)

Best Restaurant in Cape Town 2025

o Nobu

o La Colombe

o The Codfather

o Pot Luck Club

o Salsify

o Ginja

o Chefs Warehouse

o FYN

o The Pot Luck Club

o Grub & Vine

o Pier

o Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant

Best Hospitality 2025

o Marble (Johannesburg)

o The Saxon Hotel

o The Greenhouse (Sandton)

o Second Story (Sandton City)

o Flames (Westcliff, Johannesburg)

o Level Four Restaurant (Rosebank)

o Belly of the Beast (Cape Town)

o The Beverly Hills Hotel (Durban)

o The Pot Luck Club (Woodstock)

o The Cellars-Hohenort

o The Test Kitchen Fledgelings (Cape Town)

o Salsify at the Roundhouse (Cape Town)

o Pier (Cape Town)

o Mamasamba (Rosebank)

o Foxcroft (Constantia, Cape Town)

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant 2025

o Olive ‘n Twist (Roodepoort)

o Primi Piatti

o Spur Steak Ranches

o The Fat Olive (Lanseria)

o Papachinos

o Ocean Basket (Various Locations)

o Bambanani (Melville)

o The Company’s Garden Restaurant (Cape Town)

o Gioia Trattoria (Parkwood)

o JoyJozi (Dunkeld)

o The Table at De Meye (Stellenbosch)

o Encore (Three Rivers)

Best Restaurant in Durban 2025

o The Oyster Box Hotel (Umhlanga)

o The Chefs’ Table (Durban)

o Café 1999 (Durban)

o Max’s Lifestyle (Durban)

o Vasco’s (Durban)

o Butcher Boys (Durban)

o Lupa Osteria (Westville)

o The Hussar Grill (Oceans)

o African Peninsula Restaurant

o Dukkah Restaurant

Best Chef 2025

o Callan Austin

o James Gaag

o Wandile Mabaso

o Siba Mtongana

o Lorna Maseko

o Luke Dale-Roberts

o Moses Moloi

o Peter Tempelhoff

o Bonga Williams

o Thabo Phake

o Zola Nene

Best Hotel Restaurant 2025

o The LivingRoom (Summerhill Guest Estate, eThekwini)

o La Colombe (Silvermist Wine Estate, Constantia)

o Pier (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)

o Salsify at the Roundhouse (Camps Bay, Cape Town)

o Aurum (The Leonardo, Sandton)

o Eclipse Restaurant (Hotel SKY)

o Qunu Restaurant (Saxon Hotel)

o The Verandah (Mount Nelson, Cape Town)

o Eight Restaurant (Spier Wine Estate, Cape Town)

o The Crystal Court (The Palace of the Lost City, Sun City)

Best Restaurant Chain 2025

o Nando’s

o Ocean Basket

o Spur Steak Ranches

o Mugg & Bean

o Wimpy

o RocoMamas

o Chicken Licken

o Pizza Perfect

o The Hussar Grill

o Col’Cacchio

o Turn ‘n Tender

Best New Restaurant 2025

o Sinn

o Kings Kraal

o Golden Hour

o Akti (Rosebank)

o Habibi (Sandton)

o Cullinan Luxury Restaurant & Champagne Lounge

o Mill St Bistro (Stellenbosch)

o Gigi (Waterfall City, Midrand)

o Room 91 (Cape Town)

o Obscura Cocktail Bar & Eatery (Rosebank)

o Donna Modern Italian (Ballito)

Best Fine Dining 2025

o Flames

o Aikido

o Verdicchio

o Dusk Restaurant

o Clico Hotel

o 11th Floor Restaurant

o Aman Restaurant

o Level Seven Restaurant

o La Colombe

o Stephnie’s

o Nomad Montecasino (Johannesburg)

Best Bar 2025

o Neighborhood Vinyl Bar

o Alto 234

o The Drinkery

o The Lighthouse Bar

o Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen

o Sin + Tax

o Art of Duplicity

o Living Room Jozi

o Proud Mary

o Asoka

o Hacienda

o The House of Machines

Best Restaurant in Eastern Cape 2025

o Graze by the River (East London)

o De Kelder

o Brazas Portuguese Fusion

o Muse Restaurant (Port Elizabeth)

o The Hacklewood Restaurant

o Die Walskipper

o Grazia Fine Food & Wine

o Nevermind

o Ginger the Restaurant

Best Restaurant in Mpumalanga 2025

o Zest Restaurant (Nelspruit)

o River Café (Hazyview)

o Magnolia Restaurant & Café (White River)

o Orange Restaurant (Nelspruit)

o Oliver’s Restaurant & Lodge (White River)

o Summerfields Kitchen (Hazyview)

o Mayfly Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge (Dullstroom)

o The Wild Fig Tree Restaurant (Sabie)

o The Glass House (Graskop)

Best Restaurant in Northern Cape

o Desert Dew Guest House Restaurant (Karoo region)

o Stables at vergelegen, (Kakamas)

o Café Zest (Upington)

o Tauren Steak Ranch

o Klein Jan

o Copper Oryx

o The Heights Restaurant & Bistro

o The Hussar Grill Kimberley

o The Fat Greek Kimberley

Best Restaurant in North West

o Tusk Bar & Lounge (Sun City)

o Black Horse Brewery & Restaurant (Magaliesburg)

o Silver Orange Bistro (Hartbeespoort)

o The Tin Roof Eatery

o Crystal Court (Sun City)

o The Pilanesberg National Park & Sun City Resort

o Steak & Ale (Potchefstroom)

o La Terrazza Restaurant

Best Restaurant in Western Cape 2025

o La Colombe

o Salon Cape Town (Woodstock)

o FYN (Cape Town CBD)

o Pier Restaurant (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)

o Salsify at the Roundhouse (Camps Bay, Cape Town)

o The Pot Luck Club (Woodstock, Cape Town)

o Foxcroft (Constantia, Cape Town)

o Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia (Constantia, Cape Town)

o Eike by Bertus Basson (Stellenbosch)

o The Test Kitchen Fledgelings (Cape Town)

o Reverie Social Table

o The Fat Fish (Plettenberg Bay)

Best Restaurant in Sandton 2025

o Vaagh

o Cilantros

o Tang

o Mosso

o Azur

o Saint

o Gemelli

o San Deck

o Bowld

o Zen

o Eclipse Restaurant

o Marble

o Tempo

o AURUM Restaurant

Best Restaurant in Johannesburg 2025

o Verdicchio

o Autumn

o Marble

o Olive and Plates

o Settebello

o Ukko

o Kol Izakhaya

o Tempo Luxury Restaurant

o Blu Bam Boo

o Aman Restaurant

o Flames Restaurant

o Habibi

Best Restaurant in Pretoria 2025

o Pro Sopa Restaurant

o 16th by Koi

o Pepper Tree

o PRIVA

o Stephnie’s Restaurant

o Kream Restaurant Brooklyn

o Golden Hour

o La Madeleine

o Wood & Fire

o Fermier Restaurant

Best Restaurant in Gauteng 2025

o Marble Restaurant

o Fermier Restaurant (Pretoria)

o Mosaic Restaurant at The Orient (Pretoria)

o Signature Restaurant

o Akti (Rosebank)

o Solo Sandton

o Artistry JHB

o Trumps Grillhouse & Butchery

o AURUM Restaurant

o Modern Tailors (Rosebank)

Best Restaurant in KwaZulu-Natal 2025

o Little Havana (Umhlanga)

o The Chef’s Table (Umhlanga)

o 9th Avenue Waterside (Durban)

o The LivingRoom at Summerhill Estate (Durban)

o Ile Maurice (Umhlanga)

o Grimaldi’s (Umhlanga)

o Madam & Sir

o The Grill Room (The Oyster Box)

Best Restaurant in Limpopo 2025

o Crawdaddy’s (Polokwane)

o Saskia Restaurant at Fusion Boutique Hotel (Polokwane)

o Kings Walden Garden Manor (Tzaneen)

o The Pot n’ Plow (Haenertsburg)

o Nguni Grill

o Ambiance Restaurant

o The Hat & Creek (Hoedspruit)

o Tuscan Place Restaurant

Best Cooking Show 2025

o Ready Steady Cook SA (SABC 3)

o MasterChef South Africa (SABC 3)

o Ultimate Braai Master

o Expresso Culinary Hotline

o Nick Hamman – Hammy Eats

o Taste Master Junior (SABC 2)

o Sifo The Cooking Husband

o Lorna’s Pantry (SABC 3)

Best Restaurant / Nightclub 2025

o Max’s Lifestyle (Durban)

o Sankayi Restaurant & Lounge (Sandton)

o Alchemy (Ballitoville)

o The Address (Cape Town)

o Greenhouse on Festival (Pretoria)

o Tycoon (Johannesburg)

o Newscafe

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on streaming platform, VooVix TV, allowing audiences nationwide to join in celebrating the country’s culinary achievements.