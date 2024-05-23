2024 Luxe Restaurant Awards winners

The 2024 Luxe Restaurant Awards, a celebration of South Africa’s finest culinary talent, known for its prestige and star-studded guest list, took place on 22 May 2024, at the Monument House in Franschhoek.

Image: Supplied

The awards ceremony was a glittering affair, with culinary icons such as the critically acclaimed fine-dining chef James Gaag, culinary media personality The Lazy Makoti, and food entrepreneur Siba Mtongana in attendance.

Among the evening’s highlights was the announcement of La Petite Colombe as the Restaurant of the Year and Callan Austin as Chef of the Year.

Chad Fourie, founder and chief judge of the Luxe Restaurant Awards, spoke to the significance of such accolades in celebrating and promoting culinary excellence. “The Luxe Restaurant Awards play a crucial role in recognising the outstanding talent within our vibrant culinary landscape,” said Fourie.

Right: James Gaag. Image: Supplied.

“South Africa boasts some of the most innovative and skilled chefs in the world, and these awards not only honor their achievements but also inspire the next generation of culinary artists.”

The night also shone a spotlight on emerging talents and established icons alike, celebrating the diversity and dynamism of South Africa’s culinary landscape.

Guests were treated to a sumptuous array of dishes, reflecting the rich tapestry of flavours that define the nation’s cuisine.

This year’s Luxe Restaurant Awards not only celebrated culinary excellence but also highlighted the industry’s resilience and innovation.

Siba Mtongana. Image: Supplied.

Despite the challenges of recent years, the South African culinary community has continued to thrive, pushing the boundaries of creativity and quality.

As the evening drew to a close, attendees departed with a renewed sense of inspiration and camaraderie, looking forward to another year of culinary achievements.

Full list of winners: