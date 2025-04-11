Lifestyle Food & Wine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationRand ShowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Lifestyle Food & Wine

    Winners of the South Africa Restaurant Awards 2025

    The finest culinary talents from across the nation were honoured for their exceptional contributions to South Africa’s dynamic food scene at the recent South Africa Restaurant Awards 2025.
    11 Apr 2025
    11 Apr 2025
    Photo by Elina Sazonova via
    Photo by Elina Sazonova via www.pexels.com

    Hosted by serial entrepreneur Jordan Kensington and Nicole Watson, the event celebrated the remarkable achievements of chefs, restaurateurs, and hospitality professionals, culminating in the announcement of the much-anticipated winners.

    With over 950,000 votes cast by the public, the evening showcased the immense impact of South Africa’s culinary community. The awards highlighted everything from the best fine dining experiences to the most innovative chefs, and celebrated the many establishments that make South Africa’s food culture one of the world’s most exciting.

    As Jordan Kensington said during the event, “Tonight is not just about winning — it’s about celebrating the art of food, the people behind the scenes, and the experiences that bring us all together around the table.”

    The evening also marked the continued success of the World Restaurant Awards Group, the parent organisation behind prestigious global events like the British Restaurant Awards, World Hotel & Restaurant Awards, and Mauritius Restaurant Awards.

    All the winners

    The full list of winners of the South Africa Restaurant Awards 2025 includes:

  • Best Culinary Experience 2025: TANG Asian Restaurant & Bar (Sandton)

  • Best Restaurant in Cape Town 2025: Salsify at the Roundhouse (Camps Bay, Cape Town)

  • Best Hospitality 2025: Mamasamba (Rosebank)

  • Best Family-Friendly Restaurant 2025: Encore (Three Rivers)

  • Best Restaurant in Durban 2025: The Chefs’ Table (Durban)

  • Best Chef 2025 sponsored by Crispa Gold: Moses Moloi

  • Best Hotel Restaurant 2025: Eclipse Restaurant (Hotel SKY)

  • Best Restaurant Chain 2025: Col’Cacchio

  • Best New Restaurant 2025: Golden Hour Grill

  • Best Fine Dining 2025: Aman

  • Best Bar 2025: Sin + Tax

  • Best Restaurant in Eastern Cape 2025: Muse Restaurant (Port Elizabeth)

  • Best Restaurant in Northern Cape 2025: Klein Jan

  • Best Restaurant in North West 2025: La Terrazza Restaurant

  • Best Restaurant in Western Cape 2025: Salsify at the Roundhouse (Camps Bay, Cape Town)

  • Best Restaurant in Sandton 2025 sponsored by George & Manana Wines: Tempo Luxury Restaurant

  • Best Restaurant in Johannesburg 2025: Flames Restaurant

  • Best Restaurant in Pretoria 2025: Kream Restaurant Brooklyn

  • Best Restaurant in Gauteng 2025: Trumps Grillhouse & Butchery

  • Best Restaurant in KwaZulu-Natal 2025: The Livingroom at Summerhill Estate (Durban)

  • Best Restaurant in Limpopo 2025: Crawdaddy’s

  • Best Cooking Show 2025: MasterChef South Africa (SABC 3) and Expresso Culinary Hotline (Tie)

  • Best Restaurant / Nightclub 2025: The Address (Cape Town)

  • Best Restaurant in Mpumalanga 2025: Orange Restaurant

    Among the highlights of the evening was the Best Cooking Show 2025 award, which saw a tie between MasterChef South Africa (SABC 3) and Expresso Culinary Hotline for their invaluable contribution to elevating South African cuisine and inspiring a new generation of chefs and home cooks alike.

    Nicole Watson, co-host of the event, expressed, “This celebration is about recognising not only the exceptional food served in these restaurants but also the media platforms that continue to inspire and shape our food culture. Both MasterChef and Expresso Culinary Hotline have made incredible impacts, and we’re thrilled to honor them tonight.”

    The evening closed with heartfelt tributes to all nominees and winners, acknowledging the ongoing dedication of South Africa’s culinary community to pushing the boundaries of food innovation and excellence.

    • Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz