The finest culinary talents from across the nation were honoured for their exceptional contributions to South Africa’s dynamic food scene at the recent South Africa Restaurant Awards 2025.

Photo by Elina Sazonova via www.pexels.com

Hosted by serial entrepreneur Jordan Kensington and Nicole Watson, the event celebrated the remarkable achievements of chefs, restaurateurs, and hospitality professionals, culminating in the announcement of the much-anticipated winners.

With over 950,000 votes cast by the public, the evening showcased the immense impact of South Africa’s culinary community. The awards highlighted everything from the best fine dining experiences to the most innovative chefs, and celebrated the many establishments that make South Africa’s food culture one of the world’s most exciting.

As Jordan Kensington said during the event, “Tonight is not just about winning — it’s about celebrating the art of food, the people behind the scenes, and the experiences that bring us all together around the table.”

The evening also marked the continued success of the World Restaurant Awards Group, the parent organisation behind prestigious global events like the British Restaurant Awards, World Hotel & Restaurant Awards, and Mauritius Restaurant Awards.

All the winners

The full list of winners of the South Africa Restaurant Awards 2025 includes:

Best Culinary Experience 2025: TANG Asian Restaurant & Bar (Sandton)

Best Restaurant in Cape Town 2025: Salsify at the Roundhouse (Camps Bay, Cape Town)

Best Hospitality 2025: Mamasamba (Rosebank)

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant 2025: Encore (Three Rivers)

Best Restaurant in Durban 2025: The Chefs’ Table (Durban)

Best Chef 2025 sponsored by Crispa Gold: Moses Moloi

Best Hotel Restaurant 2025: Eclipse Restaurant (Hotel SKY)

Best Restaurant Chain 2025: Col’Cacchio

Best New Restaurant 2025: Golden Hour Grill

Best Fine Dining 2025: Aman

Best Bar 2025: Sin + Tax

Best Restaurant in Eastern Cape 2025: Muse Restaurant (Port Elizabeth)

Best Restaurant in Northern Cape 2025: Klein Jan

Best Restaurant in North West 2025: La Terrazza Restaurant

Best Restaurant in Western Cape 2025: Salsify at the Roundhouse (Camps Bay, Cape Town)

Best Restaurant in Sandton 2025 sponsored by George & Manana Wines: Tempo Luxury Restaurant

Best Restaurant in Johannesburg 2025: Flames Restaurant

Best Restaurant in Pretoria 2025: Kream Restaurant Brooklyn

Best Restaurant in Gauteng 2025: Trumps Grillhouse & Butchery

Best Restaurant in KwaZulu-Natal 2025: The Livingroom at Summerhill Estate (Durban)

Best Restaurant in Limpopo 2025: Crawdaddy’s

Best Cooking Show 2025: MasterChef South Africa (SABC 3) and Expresso Culinary Hotline (Tie)

Best Restaurant / Nightclub 2025: The Address (Cape Town)