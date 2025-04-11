Empathy, legacy, and financial wisdom: Mpoomy Ledwaba & 1Life spark a meaningful dialogue

In partnership with renowned wellness advocate Mpoomy Ledwaba, 1Life Insurance recently hosted the transformative Life Changing Lessons event in Cape Town. This initiative, designed to inspire open conversations about financial planning, will be coming to Johannesburg on Saturday, 14 June 2025.

Source: Supplied. Mpoomy Ledwaba speaking at the Life Changing Lessons event in Cape Town.

Rooted in a deep understanding of the importance of financial preparedness, Life Changing Lessons was conceived from research conducted by 1Life Insurance. According to the findings, 53% of South Africans feel uncomfortable discussing financial planning, particularly in relation to death and the loss of loved ones.

However, 73% acknowledge that these discussions are beneficial for future planning. This stark contrast in attitudes is what led to the launch of tailored 1Life Insurance campaigns (1Last Message and Let’s Talk 1-to-1) – initiatives where real policyholders shared heartfelt conversations with their loved ones, illustrating how their life-cover policies provided security and peace of mind during difficult times.

The partnership with Mpoomy Ledwaba was a natural fit, as she embodies the values of open and honest dialogue, particularly in the realm of financial-, physical-, and mental wellness.

Empowering change

Speaking on the partnership and the impact of these conversations, Siphelele Sokhela, Brand Manager at 1Life Insurance, stated: “We believe that authentic, life-changing conversations have the power to shift perspectives.

"At our Cape Town event, we created a space where people could engage in discussions about financial planning in a way that felt natural and meaningful. Mpoomy Ledwaba’s ability to facilitate these conversations made the event even more powerful. She brings a level of sincerity and authenticity that resonates with people, making these difficult conversations easier to have.”

The Cape Town event saw guests, including Branden Praise (Mpoomy Ledwaba’s husband), openly sharing their personal experiences with financial planning. His insights on intentionality and financial exposure reinforced the campaign’s message.

Sokhela further added: “It was incredible to witness the depth of conversation that unfolded. The event was not about selling a product; it was about creating awareness and encouraging people to engage with their financial reality. One of the standout moments was when Branden Praise joked about how we tend to ignore insurance calls or skip financial planning content online – yet this platform provided a fresh, engaging way to approach the topic.”

One unique aspect of Life Changing Lessons is its exclusive invitation process. Instead of offering tickets for direct purchase, attendees are encouraged to obtain an obligation-free funeral cover quote to qualify for entry. This ensures that participants engage with the reality of financial planning firsthand.

As Sokhela explained: “We wanted people to truly experience the value of financial preparation. By obtaining a quote, attendees are exposed to the actual costs of funeral cover, which often turns out to be more affordable than expected. This process aligns perfectly with our goal of empowering South Africans with the knowledge and confidence in their financial decisions.”

Following the success of the Cape Town event, Johannesburg is next in line to host this transformative conversation. The upcoming event promises another day of meaningful dialogue, impactful insights, and shared wisdom that will continue to inspire South Africans to embrace financial planning with confidence.