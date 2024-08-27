Marketing & Media Advertising
    #BehindtheCampaign: 1Life's Changes breaks the traditional insurance mould

    27 Aug 2024
    27 Aug 2024
    1Life Insurance’s new TVC campaign Changes aims to capture the hearts and minds of South Africans, by being different in how it engages the consumer and in its format.
    1Life Insurance’s new TVC campaign Changesaims to capture the hearts and minds of South Africans (Image supplied)
    1Life Insurance’s new TVC campaign Changesaims to capture the hearts and minds of South Africans (Image supplied)

    “There’s a plethora of insurance ads all sharing similar tropes and doing so in longer format films," says 1Life’s brand manager, Siphelele Sokhela.

    "We wanted to move away from the usual emotional play regarding life insurance by turning it into something tangible for the consumer.

    “The challenge was not only differentiating but also engaging the audience within the tight 30-second spots."

    Life insurance not a priority

    Sokhela adds, "South Africans are cash-strapped, and fewer than 20% of youth have any form of insurance.

    “As a result, they don’t necessarily see life insurance as a priority, even though it is highly regarded as a way to boost a family’s generational wealth.”

    Cape Town ad agency, 3Verse, conceptualised campaign, which is mainly a digital strategy but also includes two TVCs.

    Bittersweet acceptance

    The truth about life insurance is that the one who invests is never the one to experience the benefits. And those who do benefit; do so because of the loss of a loved one.

    “People go through so much when losing a loved one – pain, anguish, confusion and even anger," says 3Verse CCO, Ivan Johnson.

    “And then there is a bittersweet acceptance upon the realisation that they are a beneficiary.”

    He says while this happens over time, they only had 20 seconds to illustrate the transition or Change.

    Up and personal

    From a creative direction, the commercial has the camera up and personal on the anguished face of a young man.

    The young man laments how he ‘hates’ that his father wasn’t around enough.

    A change happens and he looks inwards – thinking how he couldn’t thank his father for what he had left behind.

    The Funeral Policy commercial focuses intimately on a young woman in a wreath-filled family room.

    She expresses her pain and loss, but a change brightens the room as she accepts and acknowledges the beautiful send-off.

    “The performances had to be special. And the delivery - intentionally poetic, had to be deliberate,” says 3Verse creative director, Matt Bayly.

    “It’s impossible to be ‘real’ and convincing even with the indulgence of doing two-minute commercials.

    “The words had to hit home, and quickly. It’s a risk, but one worth taking. A little time will tell,” says Bayly.

    Robust campaign

    The campaign will be a robust one – supported by digital content films, radio, promotions, an array of social media collateral and other digital communications.

    Each piece is interwoven with emotion, creating a powerful narrative that speaks to the heart of human experience.

    Together they form a cohesive tapestry that invites the consumer to reflect on the fluid nature of life and the emotions that accompany it.

    Credits

    Client – 1Life Insurance

    Senior marketing manager - Brina Biggs
    Brand manager: Siphelele Sokhela

    Agency – 3Verse

    Chief creative officer: Ivan Johnson
    Chief executive officer: Andrew Alexander
    Chief strategy officer: Kay Orlandi
    Creative director: Matt Bayly
    Creative director: Kathleen Jonas
    Head of production: Wanja Mworia
    Client service: Sego Mere

    Production

    Film production company– Star Films
    Director: Cindy lee
    Executive producer: Adam Thal & Saskia Rosenberg-Haak
    Assistant director: Jacob Motsamai
    Producer: Liz Dahl
    Cinematographer/dop: Michael Cleary
    Production manager: Amo Mbutuma
    Art: Bobby Cardoso
    Wardrobe: Rozanne Whyte
    Grips/ronin: Bafana Langa
    Gaffer/lighting: JP du Preez
    Hair & Makeup: Nonny Malembe
    Unit manager: Lincorn Mkhabela
    Sound operator: Lebo Nkoana
    Shadow us interns: Galaletsang Malomane and Tannah Naude

    Post-production

    Editing company: Post Modern
    Offline editor: Will Kalmer
    Post-production facility (online): Post Modern
    Grader / colourist : Kyle Stroebel
    Online artist: Michael Naidoo
    Audio final mix and composition: Alun Richards

