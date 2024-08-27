More #WomensMonth
#BehindtheCampaign: 1Life's Changes breaks the traditional insurance mould
“There’s a plethora of insurance ads all sharing similar tropes and doing so in longer format films," says 1Life’s brand manager, Siphelele Sokhela.
"We wanted to move away from the usual emotional play regarding life insurance by turning it into something tangible for the consumer.
“The challenge was not only differentiating but also engaging the audience within the tight 30-second spots."
Life insurance not a priority
Sokhela adds, "South Africans are cash-strapped, and fewer than 20% of youth have any form of insurance.
“As a result, they don’t necessarily see life insurance as a priority, even though it is highly regarded as a way to boost a family’s generational wealth.”
Cape Town ad agency, 3Verse, conceptualised campaign, which is mainly a digital strategy but also includes two TVCs.
Bittersweet acceptance
The truth about life insurance is that the one who invests is never the one to experience the benefits. And those who do benefit; do so because of the loss of a loved one.
“People go through so much when losing a loved one – pain, anguish, confusion and even anger," says 3Verse CCO, Ivan Johnson.
“And then there is a bittersweet acceptance upon the realisation that they are a beneficiary.”
He says while this happens over time, they only had 20 seconds to illustrate the transition or Change.
Up and personal
From a creative direction, the commercial has the camera up and personal on the anguished face of a young man.
The young man laments how he ‘hates’ that his father wasn’t around enough.
A change happens and he looks inwards – thinking how he couldn’t thank his father for what he had left behind.
The Funeral Policy commercial focuses intimately on a young woman in a wreath-filled family room.
She expresses her pain and loss, but a change brightens the room as she accepts and acknowledges the beautiful send-off.
“The performances had to be special. And the delivery - intentionally poetic, had to be deliberate,” says 3Verse creative director, Matt Bayly.
“It’s impossible to be ‘real’ and convincing even with the indulgence of doing two-minute commercials.
“The words had to hit home, and quickly. It’s a risk, but one worth taking. A little time will tell,” says Bayly.
Robust campaign
The campaign will be a robust one – supported by digital content films, radio, promotions, an array of social media collateral and other digital communications.
Each piece is interwoven with emotion, creating a powerful narrative that speaks to the heart of human experience.
Together they form a cohesive tapestry that invites the consumer to reflect on the fluid nature of life and the emotions that accompany it.
Credits
Client – 1Life Insurance
Senior marketing manager - Brina Biggs
Brand manager: Siphelele Sokhela
Agency – 3Verse
Chief creative officer: Ivan Johnson
Chief executive officer: Andrew Alexander
Chief strategy officer: Kay Orlandi
Creative director: Matt Bayly
Creative director: Kathleen Jonas
Head of production: Wanja Mworia
Client service: Sego Mere
Production
Film production company– Star Films
Director: Cindy lee
Executive producer: Adam Thal & Saskia Rosenberg-Haak
Assistant director: Jacob Motsamai
Producer: Liz Dahl
Cinematographer/dop: Michael Cleary
Production manager: Amo Mbutuma
Art: Bobby Cardoso
Wardrobe: Rozanne Whyte
Grips/ronin: Bafana Langa
Gaffer/lighting: JP du Preez
Hair & Makeup: Nonny Malembe
Unit manager: Lincorn Mkhabela
Sound operator: Lebo Nkoana
Shadow us interns: Galaletsang Malomane and Tannah Naude
Post-production
Editing company: Post Modern
Offline editor: Will Kalmer
Post-production facility (online): Post Modern
Grader / colourist : Kyle Stroebel
Online artist: Michael Naidoo
Audio final mix and composition: Alun Richards