6 car dealerships face tribunal over alleged consumer protection breaches

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has taken action against six car dealerships by referring them to the National Consumer Tribunal (Tribunal) for a formal hearing and decision.

The NCC received complaints from consumers alleging that these suppliers have contravened the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

The NCC has investigated complaints against Autoview Pre-Owned based in Boksburg in Gauteng, Cederquist Trade Transmission based in Stikland in Bellville, in the Western Cape, Myaa Auto CC, Super-Tech-Motor Holding trading as BMW based in East London in the Eastern Cape, Avura Motors trading as Avura Executive Motors from Rustenburg in the North West province, as well as Plett Motors from Plettenberg in the Western Cape.

The NCC received and investigated two complaints against Autoview Pre-Owne (first supplier), alleging that the supplier contravened various sections of the CPA.

The NCC’s investigation revealed that the first consumer purchased a 2010 BMW X3 from the supplier for R240 840,00 and within six months of delivery, the vehicle manifested defects whilst being driven.

"Upon inspection, it was discovered that the gearbox was faulty. The quotation to repair the gearbox amounted to R90 198,89. Autoview Pre-Owned refused to replace the gearbox.

"The second complainant purchased a Jeep Cherokee for the sum of R196,850, and within two months of delivery, the vehicle allegedly manifested some defects.

"The defects were reported to the supplier and the consumer had elected for the supplier to repair the defects. Autoview Pre-Owned refused to repair the defects. By refusing to repair both vehicles, the supplier had contravened sections 56 (2) read with section 55 (2)," says the NCC.

"With Avura Motors (the second supplier), the NCC’s investigation revealed that the consumer purchased a vehicle for an amount of R288 577,50 and within 28 days of the delivery, the vehicle started manifesting defects.

"In the matter with Cederquist Trade Transmission (third supplier), the NCC’s investigations revealed that the consumer entered into a transaction with the supplier for the repairs of the vehicle’s transmission and was quoted an amount of R35,024,69.

"The investigation against Plett Motor Services (fourth supplier), revealed that the consumer had purchased a VW Beetle for an amount of R70 000,00 from the supplier and the vehicle broke down on the same day of collection from the supplier,

' says the NCC.

The NCC received and investigated a complaint against Super-Tech-Motor Holding trading as BMW (fifth supplier), based in East London in the Eastern Cape.

The investigation revealed that the consumer took their vehicle to the supplier for repairs and the vehicle was repaired. Upon collection, the consumer drove for about 10kms and started experiencing the same defects.

The NCC has referred these matters to the Tribunal seeking redress for each consumer and an administrative penalty of 10% of each supplier’s total annual turnover or R1m whichever is greater.