Nedbank's Avo and MFC Finance team up

Owning and maintaining a vehicle in South Africa is becoming increasingly costly. The price of items like tyres, exhausts, brakes and shock absorbers continues to rise, putting pressure on vehicle owners' budgets.

However, while it can be a financial challenge to afford these essential auto spares, putting off the replacement of worn components – especially tyres – can be a significant safety risk and may even lead to fines or accidents.

In response to these challenges, Motor Finance Corporation (MFC) and Avo have teamed up to launch Avo Auto Care, an innovative solution allowing qualifying MFC vehicle-finance clients access to finance, to replace their tyres. This is a first-of-its-kind offering for Avo Auto in South Africa.

Avo Auto, as part of Nedbank’s Beyond Banking division, is the innovative auto digital marketplace ecosystem that leverages over 1,000 trusted and verified MFC dealers, to list more than 30,000 cars that allow customers a redefined digital-buying experience.

Innovative auto care

According to Julie Vetter, executive of Avo Auto at Nedbank, this groundbreaking initiative shows how Avo and MFC are driving innovation in the South African automotive space for the benefit of vehicle owners. "Avo Auto Care represents our commitment to providing practical, innovative solutions that address the real-world challenges faced by South African vehicle owners," Vetter says.

Avo has partnered with Supa Quick, one of South Africa's most reputable tyre and auto spares brands, to provide this valuable auto-care service.

The entire Avo Auto Care process is designed with customer convenience in mind. Once an MFC client has applied online for the offer, the Avo team seamlessly manages the booking and fitment process with the Supa Quick branch closest to them.

"We understand that maintaining a vehicle can be a financial strain, especially when it comes to essential components like tyres," Vetter added. "Avo Auto Care is designed to ease this burden, ensuring that our clients can conveniently keep their vehicles safe and roadworthy without compromising their financial wellbeing."

While the current focus of Avo Auto Care is on tyres, there are plans to expand the offering to include other vehicle essentials offered by Supa Quick, like shock absorbers, brakes, and batteries. This expanded offering will provide MFC clients with even more comprehensive support to keep their vehicles in tip top condition and safe to drive.

Vetter is enthusiastic about the future of the initiative. "As we continue to evolve Avo Auto Care, our goal is to create a one-stop solution for vehicle maintenance needs," she explains, "and this initiative is just the beginning of our plans to make vehicle ownership and maintenance more manageable and cost-effective for South Africans. We have a number of additional projects in the pipeline."

While the campaign currently targets existing MFC clients, there are plans by Avo to expand the convenient and affordable Supa Quick offering to include other vehicle owners who will be able to pay cash to take advantage of the ease, convenience, and affordability of Avo Auto Care.

The MFC finance offering will be dependent on client affordability and the individual's credit record. The Avo Auto Care offering is available for all cars, but it is subject to availability of the specific tyres required for the vehicle.